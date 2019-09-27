BULLS GAP – The Bulls Gap Bulldogs defeated Nolachuckey, 44-12, Tuesday, to finish the regular season 6-2 and earn a berth in the playoffs.
The Bulldogs have earned the 3-seed and will play second-seeded Surgoinsville at SMS Saturday at 5 p.m.
The ‘Dawgs led the entire game against the ‘Blazers Tuesday after a pregame ceremony honoring their eighth graders.
Eighth-grader Andres Moncier got Bulls Gap on the board first with an 11-yard touchdown run with 4:43 to go in the first quarter. Thomas Prater ran in the conversion for an 8-0 Bulldogs lead.
Nolachuckey responded on its first play from scrimmage on the ensuing possession. ‘Blazers quarterback Jacob Susong connected with receiver T.J. Buckner on a nice 70-yard touchdown pass play to pull within 8-6. The conversion run failed.
The Bulldogs answered with a touchdown pass of their own, a 15-yarder from Blake Newman to Gavin Housewright. Bulls Gap led 14-6 after the failed conversion attempt with 1:32 left in the first quarter.
After the Bulldogs defense stopped the ‘Blazers, Moncier scored again, this time a 53-yard touchdown run. Prater’s run pushed Bulls Gap’s lead to 22-6 with 4:52 left in the first half.
Shortly thereafter, Bulls Gap got the ball back and Newman threw another touchdown pass, this one 43 yards to Carter Long. Moncier’s conversion run extended the ‘Dawgs’ lead to 30-6.
The Trailblazers responded with a drive all the way to the Bulldogs’ one-yard line, but were stopped when the Bulldogs’ Jacob Alvis recovered a fumble with :52 left in the half.
The ‘Blazers came out in the second half and drove for a score. Dion Blair threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Buckner with 4:37 in the third to cut the lead to 30-12.
Bulls Gap responded with a drive on its ensuing possession, capped by Prater’s 36-yard TD run. Newman connected with Long on the conversion pass to extend Bulls Gap’s lead to 38-12.
The ‘Dawgs finished the scoring with 6:38 in the game when Moncier ran for his third touchdown of the game, an eight-yard burst to give Bulls Gap a 44-12 advantage.
