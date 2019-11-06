ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs will have their work cut out for them Friday when they travel to South Doyle to take on the Region 2-5A champion Cherokees in the Class 5A Playoffs.
The Cherokees are led by senior running back Elijah Young, who has rushed for 1,656 yards this season and 33 of his 36 touchdowns. A Missouri commit, Young averages 9.0 yards per carry and 184 yards rushing per game, despite being held to 57 yards on 26 carries in South Doyle’s 15-12 loss to Powell in their regular season finale Friday.
“We’re going to have to figure out how to tackle Elijah Young and hopefully force some fumbles and things like that,” said Cherokee coach Cody Baugh.
“He’s one of the best athletes in the whole state of Tennessee. There have been a whole lot of people try to stop him this year who have a lot of trouble doing it. He’s one that’s very talented. We’ve got to get after it,” Baugh said.
The Chiefs had their hands full enough with Daniel Boone’s Brennan Blair Friday. Blair, who was converted from receiver to running back halfway through the season, passed the 1,000-yard season rushing mark against the Chiefs as he piled up 215 yards on 26 carries to lead the Trailblazers to a 45-20 rout of Cherokee.
Boone drove 65 yards on 12 plays to start the game, capped with a 38-yard field goal by Jacob Jenkins.
Cherokee’s first possession never got off the ground. An offside penalty against Boone was followed by an illegal procedure call on the Chiefs. The third play was a fumbled handoff from Collin Trent to Trent Price. Boone’s Hagen Edwards picked up the ball on the 13 and ran it into the end zone untouched for a touchdown. Jenkins’ kick gave Boone a 10-0 lead with 5:41 left in the opening quarter.
“Early on we had that fumble and they scooped and scored,” Baugh said. “It’s like we just start from behind and can’t get going. It’s so hard battling uphill.”
The hill got steeper. Cherokee kept the ball for only two minutes, giving it back to Boone after a missed, 43-yard field goal attempt.
The ‘Blazers then burned 3:40 off the clock in running a seven-play drive, the last a 21-yard run by Blair to put Boone up, 17-0, one play into the second quarter.
The Chiefs responded with a fortuitous possession, kept alive on a 10-yard pass from Trent to Matt Newton on a fourth-and-6, fake punt, then capped with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Trent to Austin Hamblen on a ball that was intended for Micah Jones, but deflected off his hands right into Hamblen’s.
Boone’s lead was cut to 17-7 with 10:01 left in the first half.
After an exchange of possesions on punts, Boone executed an eight-play, 46-yard drive. Devon White’s 14-yard run extended Boone’s lead to 24-7.
“We were just having trouble stopping their offense and their running game,” Baugh said. “They’re very good at it. We knew what was coming a lot of times. We just didn’t make a play here and there. It’s frustrating.”
Cherokee mounted a scoring drive to start the second half. Price carried for 14 and 21 yards to move the ball to the Boone 20. Trent’s eight-yard run advanced the ball to the 12.
A flurry of flags kept the drive alive, with each half-distance to the goal line smaller than the previous. Finally, after six penalties, five against Boone, Cherokee scored on a one-yard run by Trent, cutting the lead to 24-14.
The Trailblazers answered, however, driving 73 yards in three minutes, as Blair picked up 62 of the yards on five carries, the last a 15-yard touchdown scamper extending the Boone lead to 31-14.
After stopping the Chiefs, Boone went on another extended drive, moving 85 yards in 6:18. Blair’s 11-yard touchdown pushed Boone’s lead to 38-14.
Joe Jones’ interception of a Trent pass on first down and 11-yard return gave Boone the ball at Cherokee’s 34. The Blazers then burned five more minutes off the clock as Nate Rader rushed eight times, the final run a one-yard plunge that put Boone up, 45-14.
The Chiefs ran out the clock with a scoring drive that ended with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Trent to Jones.
“I was definitely proud of our guys,” Baugh said. “I thought they played extremely hard and didn’t give up. They fought to the very end.”
With the win, Boone (6-4, 5-1) clinched the No. 2 seed in Region 1-5A. After a 5-0 start, Cherokee (6-4, 3-3) is the No. 4 seed.
“We locked in a spot in the playoffs a few weeks ago,” Baugh said. “I look back at the Volunteer game and for whatever reason after that game, it’s almost like we peaked that night and haven’t been the same since.
“You’ve got to sit back and try to figure out what’s causing that and what the reason is. But we’ve got a go in the playoffs. I told them in the locker room, there are a lot of teams that Monday morning are turning in their stuff. Their season is over with and you guys still get to play,” he said.
“That’s something you look at and those young guys get extra practices that not everybody gets. That’s something. You think about our rival, Volunteer, and those guys are going into basketball Monday when our guys are getting to practice football still,” Baugh said.
“That’s extra practices that you don’t always get. We’ve got to make sure we take advantage of those practices and don’t waste them. Extra football is always good,” he said.
“After missing the playoffs the last two years – the first time in my life I missed the playoffs – it was hard to deal with,” Baugh said. “I’m glad to be heading back to the playoffs. We’ll have tough competition, but it’s cold and this time of year, you never know what can happen in a football game.
“You’ve just got to go prepare and get ready to play and the ball may bounce your way. When it does, you’ve got to take advantage of it,” Baugh said.
The Chiefs traveled to South Doyle on Aug. 25, 2017 and beat the Cherokees, 23-20.
“Two years ago, we went to South Doyle and won,” Baugh said. “That’s something the guys will be reminded of many times this week.
“When we went down there two years ago, I don’t think many people thought we could win that game and we came out with a win. You never know what can happen. The weather is going to be cold. You’ve still got to play the game,” he said.
