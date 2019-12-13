ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s Lady Chiefs blew open a close game in the third quarter and cruised to a 60-28 victory over West Greene Monday night.
The Lady Chiefs held a 24-17 lead at halftime, then exploded in the third period, doubling their point total, while holding the Lady Buffaloes to six to take a 48-23 lead into the fourth.
Cherokee continued its overpowering play in the final quarter, outscoring West Greene, 12-5, down the stretch for a 36-11 advantage in the second half.
Cherokee junior Destiny Jarnigan had a big night, scoring 19 points, including four-of-five from three-point territory, and pulled down six rebounds.
Macy McDavid added nine, while Lydia Alvis and Gema Brooks scored eight apiece.
McDavid also pulled down seven rebounds and dished three assists. Samantha Tilson led Cherokee with 10 rebounds.
Megan Daniels led West Greene with 12 points.
Cherokee (2-7) won the points in the paint battle, 28-6, holding the advantage in second-chance points, 15-3.
West Greene (2-8) committed nine turnovers to Cherokee’s seven, but the Lady Chiefs scored 15 points off Lady Buff turnovers compared to only three by West Greene.
Cherokee, which was scheduled to host Daniel Boone Friday, is slated to travel to Morristown East Tuesday before hosting the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash basketball tournament Thursday through Saturday at Cherokee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.