ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee followed a sluggish first half with a fierce second, but the Chiefs’ comeback fell short in a non-conference tilt with Cocke County Monday at the Tee Pee, 58-55.
“They really responded in the second half,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields. “You can’t get down 17-0 to anybody, to a middle school team.”
Fields was referring to the Chiefs’ 17-point deficit at halftime – 36-19 – after a sloppy first half of unforced errors and missed free throws.
“We came out flat,” Fields said. “That’s my fault. I’ve got to start holding them more accountable in practice and in games. It’s got to mean something to them. Free throw-wise, I bet we were two for 30.”
While it seemed like that, the Chiefs were 1-of-7 in the first half and just 10-for-29 overall, compared to Cocke County, which made two more free throws on 12 fewer attempts – 12-for-17.
“It was not good,” Fields said. “The bad part is we worked at it all week. We probably ran 10 miles from missed free throws in practice. Then (tonight) we just don’t take care of business down the stretch with free throws.
“Whenever shots aren’t falling, but you’re getting to the rim and getting fouled, you’ve got to make those. Otherwise, you can’t score. That’s why we score 55 points,” Fields said.
As bad as the Chiefs’ start and foul-shooting were, their hustle was outstanding, and was what kept them in the game.
“I can’t say anything about our effort,” Fields said. “The kids played so hard. To be down 17 and to cut it back to a one-point game.”
The comeback really didn’t start until 1:10 into the fourth, as the Chiefs could only shave one point off the lead in the third, heading into the final period down, 51-35.
Then, at the 6:50 mark of the fourth, Andrew Cope converted a three-point play to spark a serious Cherokee run.
Breiydon Gilliam followed a free throw with a steal and layup. Jacob Kenner then hit a baseline jumper off of another steal and Cherokee was suddenly to within 51-43.
After Joe Nichols was whistled for a technical foul for throwing elbows, Newport’s Jody Swann hit one of two free throws and Cherokee stopped Cocke County’s ensuing possession.
After Gilliam followed a free throw with a nice reverse layup, Jonas Leeper scored in the post and Jason Sattler nailed a three, and Cherokee was within 52-51 with 2:50 left in the game.
As is often the case in big comebacks, teams use up all their juice getting up the hill and can’t get over the top. The Chiefs did tie it, at 55-55, when Micah Jones hit two of three free throws, but the Chiefs could not score any more in the final 30 seconds.
“Again, just like South Greene and numerous other games this year, it’s one box-out here, one missed box-out there, and turnovers. We turned the basketball over way too much. I watched every one of them today, and the turnovers are little things like walk calls and just throwing it to the other team. It’s not like we’re trying to make anything happen, we’re just falling down. We’ve got to get better at that,” Fields said.
Newport’s Keaston Jackson scored the game’s final points – a three-point play in the post with 14 seconds remaining for the final margin.
“I felt like the officiating was good, the stuff that we normally can’t control was good,” Fields said. “That’s the hard part. There was stuff there that we can control that we did not. That’s what’s frustrating.”
Isaiah Elliott led all scorers with 17 – 16 in the first half, including four of Cocke County’s 10 three-pointers. Swann added 12 and Baylor Baxter 11 for Cocke County, while Jackson finished with seven.
Gilliam led Cherokee with 13. Kenner added nine and Jones had eight, including two 3-pointers. Leeper and Jonathan Fulkerson had seven apiece.
It’s back to the drawing board for the Chiefs, who were slated to host Tennessee High Tuesday night before traveling to Happy Valley Friday.
“Schedule-wise, there are 13 basketball games left and 21 practices scheduled before the tournament,” Fields said. “We’re going to be as good as they want to be. We’ll just keep working. That’s all we can do.
“We’ll get better. I told the guys before the game, ‘We’re playing for the end of the year.’ We’ve just got to get better every day. That’s all we can control,” Fields said.
