JOHNSON CITY – Cherokee’s bowling teams’ road to the state tournament makes a stop in Johnson City Wednesday when the Chiefs girls and boys battle in the Region 1 Tournament at Holiday Lanes.
The Lady Chiefs (7-0) are the girls top seed and received a bye to the regional finals where they will battle the winner of the match between second-seeded Greeneville (3-5) and third-seeded Dobyns-Bennett (1-6). There was no fourth seed this year because Chuckey-Doak did not field a girls team.
Cherokee has already clinched a sectional berth by virtue of its placement in the regional finals. Should the Lady Chiefs defeat the Greeneville/D-B winner in the regional finals, they will host the sectional at East End Lanes, scheduled for Saturday. Wednesday’s regional finals loser will play in a sectional match Saturday in either Knoxville or Sevierville, depending on the results of the Region 2 Tournament.
Cherokee’s boys (5-6) are seeded third and will take on the second-seeded Indians of D-B (7-4). The other matchup is between top-seeded Greeneville (9-3) and Chuckey-Doak (2-10). Winners of each match will then play for the regional title and both earn berths in the sectional against the top two finishers in Region 2.
Whoever wins the sectional advances to the State Tournament, scheduled for Jan. 23-25 at the Smyrna Bowling Center.
“If you win, you go on,” said Cherokee bowling coach Brad Whitson. “If you lose, you go home.”
“Just bowl their regular games and don’t change anything. I don’t foresee a problem until we get to state with the top seven in the state where the girls will have any problems,” Whitson said.
“The boys are just now coming together. I have a young team. I have two seniors, but this is their first year bowling. All of the boys that have been bowling are freshmen and sophomores and I’ve got two juniors,” Whitson said.
“So, we’ll be hard to handle next year. I’ve got some eighth graders coming up who are just as good,” Whitson said.
“This year I knew would be give-and-take. They’ve had the highest series of any team in the conference. Some games they come in and then they don’t show up the next time,” Whitson said. “They’re just growing. You can see the potential. But potential and coming together are two different things.
“The more matches you’re in, the more experience you have, the better you get,” said Whitson, pointing out, “the best match we had was the last match. I have high expectations.
“They just need to concentrate and focus just a little bit more. Hit their marks and go through what they do and what they know how, but just do it over and over again. Don’t be scatter-brained and try one thing and say it don’t work and then go try another thing. Have faith in their self,” Whitson said.
“This year and next year are going to be totally opposites,” Whitson said. “The boys are going to be hard to handle and the girls will have some growing pains. I’ve got three girls coming back next year.”
That’s compared to this year’s girls team, which has five seniors, a junior and two sophomores.
“The girls have a real strong team this year,” said Tara Cuthrell, who coaches the Cherokee girls.
“I will say this since she won’t,” Whitson said. “Since she’s come on to coach with me, the girls have been undefeated in this house (East End Lanes).”
Cuthrell prefers to encourage her players rather than crack a whip.
“I just try to be encouraging with them. A lot of bowling is when they get down and they get in their own head. It’s just getting them out of their head, to know that they’ve got it, they just have to have the faith in their self to be able to do it,” she said.
“This year we’ve won by the girls dominating every single time,” Cuthrell said. “It’s not been just a little victory. We’ve dominated every game we’ve gone into.
“It will be very disappointing if we don’t make the state. We should, no problem,” Cuthrell said. “They’ve come out really strong and have done well. We have five who have bowled at least two years. And two who have bowled four years.”
“We’ve had some step up,” Cuthrell said. “Autumn Large, this is her first year, and she’s bowling 170’s about all the time. She’s turned out to be a really strong player.
One Cherokee bowler has already earned a berth in the state tournament in the individual category by virtue of average this year.
Senior standout Shelbie Garrison leads Region 1 with a 180.65 average, having knocked down 4,155 pins in 23 games this season. Garrison and D-B’s Kayla Southerland, who is second with 151.58 (3,638 pins in 24 games) both have earned spots in the state’s individual tournament.
“Shelbie’s a very strong bowler,” Cuthrell said. “There have been several colleges who have looked at her and wanted her to come. She’s decided she wants to go to technical school. She just continues to get better. She’s here every time in practice and that means a lot.”
Cherokee’s girls finished with four of the top five scorers. Laura Andrews – who qualified as an individual for the state tournament last year – was third (148.35, 3,412 pins in 23 games); Shelby Cuthrall was fourth (142.3, 2,846 pins in 20 games); and Autumn Large was fifth (139.96, 3,219 pins in 23 games).
On the boys’ side, D-B’s Jared Vermillion (192.15) and Chuckey-Doak’s Lane Bolton (186.68) have earned berths in the state individual tournament. Cherokee freshman Jason Teaster (178.94) placed fourth in the region in pin average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.