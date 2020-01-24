CHURCH HILL – Volunteer broke open a close game with Cherokee in the second quarter and ran away with a 61-42 boys junior varsity game Jan. 17 at the Falcons Nest.
The two teams went toe-to-toe throughout the first quarter, warming up the full house present for the latest chapter in the Hawkins County rivalry.
A layup by Cherokee’s Evan White closed the opening quarter scoring and pulling the Chiefs to within 14-12.
The Chiefs hit 5-of-6 free throws to start the second period and take a 17-16 lead with 4:25 left in the half.
A three-pointer by Evan Berry, his second of five in the game, ignited a 15-4 run to finish the half, which saw him score 13 points in leading the Falcons to a 31-21 lead.
Berry hit two free throws and a three to start the second half and put Volunteer up, 36-21.
Berry would score 12 points in the third quarter as Volunteer extended its 10-point halftime lead to 52-25 heading into the fourth.
Cherokee outscored Volunteer, 17-9, in the final quarter, which was only enough to close the gap to 61-42 by the time Cason Christian’s post basket ended the game’s scoring with 26 seconds left.
Berry led all scorers with 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Jon Wes Lovelace added nine points, while Christian added eight.
Will Price led Cherokee with 10 points, including 5-of-6 from the line and a three. White added nine and Parker Bailey had seven.
