ELIZABETHTON – Cherokee got a much-needed win on the road Friday with its 57-36 victory over non-conference foe Happy Valley.
Carter Metz returned from an ankle injury to lead Cherokee with 11 points. Breiydon Gilliam added 10 and Jason Sattler threw in nine points for the Chiefs (7-10).
The teams traded baskets in a back-and-forth first quarter until the Warriors led, 6-5. The Chiefs went on a 7-0 run to lead, 12-6, only to see Happy Valley close to within 12-10 after the first period.
Thanks to Cherokee’s pressure defense, the Chiefs went on an 8-0 run to start the second quarter, giving the Chiefs a 20-10 lead.
Another run of 10-3 helped Cherokee take a 33-18 lead into halftime.
The Chiefs kept the pressure on in the second half, building a 49-28 advantage, then kept the Warriors at bay in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Willis led the Warriors (4-11) with 11 points. Alex Lunceford added five.
Cherokee, which traveled to Dobyns-Bennett Tuesday, travels to Volunteer Friday night.
Girls game
Happy Valley 50, Cherokee 26
The Lady Warriors used their size advantage against Cherokee in a 50-26 victory.
Happy Valley also forced several turnovers and scored easy baskets in building a 10-2 first-quarter lead.
A 14-0 Happy Valley run gave the Lady Warriors a 24-6 lead in the second quarter, then led 24-10 at the break.
Cherokee (6-12) found scoring just as difficult in the third period, hitting only one field goal and going 3-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Happy Valley (12-6) was led by Shaylin Whitson’s game-high 14 points. Gabby Wood added seven points for the Lady Warriors.
