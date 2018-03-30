CHURCH HILL – Former Dobyns-Bennett and University of Tennessee standout Malik Foreman will be special guest at this year’s Alumni Football Game, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 7 at Happy Valley High School.

Foreman, a 5-10, 190-pound NFL hopeful, played in 44 games and finished his college career in 2016 with 71 tackles (58 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Foreman, who played in nine games with seven starts for the Volunteers as a senior in 2016, recording 26 tackles (22 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and four passes defended, will be the honorary coin flip official for the Alumni Football Game.

Hawkins Alumni All Stars will battle Carter County Alumni All Stars in the April 7 game at Happy Valley High School.

Former Cherokee and Volunteer football players interested in playing for this year’s Hawkins County squad contact the coaches. Offensive and defensive linemen are still needed.

Practices are being held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. on Volunteer’s practice field, which is located behind the Volunteer baseball field. Players may attend as many practices as their schedules allow.

Sawyer announced that half the proceeds for the games will go to support local veterans.

For tickets or more information, call Doug Sawyer at (423) 923-0854 or Ron Light at (423) 765-5958.