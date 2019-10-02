ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Warriors scored four touchdowns from long distance in a 26-0, regular season-ending shutout of Northside Thursday at Cherokee.
Manning Brooks put the Warriors on the scoreboard first with a 45-yard touchdown reception from Jacob Brooks in the first quarter.
Later in the quarter, Hunter Larmer scored on a 55-yard touchdown run
The Warriors extended their lead in the second quarter when Caden Lafollette returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.
RCS capped the scoring in the third quarter when Devin Hamblen scampered 42 yards for a score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.