ROGERSVILLE – Logan Johnson ran for four touchdowns to lead Surgoinsville Middle School to a 28-8 victory over Rogersville City School Saturday at Cherokee High School.
Johnson’s first touchdown gave SMS an early 6-0 lead, which RCS overcame in the second quarter when Cade Lafollette rambled 52 yards for a touchdown with 3:32 left in the first half. Devin Hamblen ran in the conversion to give RCS an 8-6 lead.
The Warriors’ lead was short-lived, however. On the Eagles’ first place from scrimmage after the kickoff, Johnson broke loose on a sweep around the left side and galloped 79 yards for a touchdown. Johnson added the conversion run to put SMS back in front, 14-8.
The Eagles stopped the Warriors on their ensuing drive at the SMS four-yard line, then squeezed one more score in before halftime. Johnson broke free for a 40-yard run out to the Eagle 43, then moved the Eagles to the seven-yard line on two passes, one to Nolan Amyx and one to Kendan Greene.
Then Johnson ran seven yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half. The two-point pass conversion failed, but Surgoinsville entered halftime with a 20-8 lead.
The two teams battled through the afternoon heat and a scoreless third quarter.
Surgoinsville added one final score with 5:29 left in the game when Johnson broke free again, sprinting 43 yards for another touchdown. Jeremiah Holley added the two-point conversion on a run for a 28-8 SMS lead, which held up until the final whistle.
The Warriors, who were slated to travel to West Greene Tuesday, visit Nolachuckey Thursday at South Greene before finishing their regular season slate next Tuesday (Sept. 24) at Camp Creek.
Surgoinsville hosts Northside Thursday and McDonald on Tuesday (Sept. 24).
The TMSAA Area 1 Class A playoffs begin Saturday, Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.