ROGERSVILLE – Boys and girls basketball teams from Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee will converge on Rogersville this week as Cherokee hosts the inaugural Big H BBQ Christmas Bash basketball tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Besides Cherokee’s boys and girls teams, local participants include Volunteer’s girls, Hancock County’s boys and girls, and boys teams from West Greene and South Greene.
Visitors from Kentucky include the Corbin boys, Betsy Layne girls and Red Bird girls. Other out-of-state guests are the Rye Cove, Va. girls and Glenwood, Ala. boys.
Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan shared how he, Cherokee girls coach Jason Lawson and Chiefs boys coach Trey Fields put together the three-day event.
“We discussed at great length that we would love the opportunity to host something. We feel that our gymnasium is one of the best venues in East Tennessee. We wanted to try and see what we could put together so we are excited about the opportunity coming up,” Morgan said.
“Myself and the coaches have discussed it for a while,” Morgan said. “It was really just an idea to see what interest we could get first. The idea came from trying to get some Northeast Tennessee schools and some Southwest Virginia schools in together to play. Even last school year, but they had already committed to other tournaments.
“Coach Lawson and Coach Fields really just sat down and worked very hard in making something here locally at our school and several agreed to come participate,” Morgan said.
They each weighed in on the timing of various holiday tournaments.
“The idea of playing just before Christmas instead of after was very appealing. Once you start after Christmas it cuts into a lot of family time, which we all cherish,” Morgan said.
“Also, it allows some rest time for the kids. But also, as I mentioned earlier, we feel we have the best gymnasium in East Tennessee. It has size, plenty of room and our court is very nice. We wanted to get something for our kids here to be able to play here and get other schools to participate,” Morgan said.
Planning such an event has its logistical challenges to overcome.
“Coach Lawson and Coach Fields sat down and made contacts with other coaches, inviting them and if they couldn’t come, networking to get names of other coaches to contact,” Morgan said.
“It’s very exciting to have not only some local areas schools but some out-of-state schools to come and participate. They did a wonderful job in contacting and getting teams to commit,” Morgan said.
Cherokee could possibly make this an annual event.
“We will see how this tournament goes, but I would say that we would like for it to be a yearly tournament,” Morgan said. “I’m sure some schools will come back or want to come back and hopefully we can get some more to participate.”
Having sponsors is an important necessity of staging events like this.
“Big H BBQ is sponsoring this tournament,” Morgan said. “I cannot say enough about Josh Henry, the owner. He has been very, very good to not only this event, but with our school in general.
“We are so blessed to have them here in Rogersville and they want to help our kids and school out. They are great people there and we are very fortunate for what they have done and are doing for this tournament,” Morgan said.
Morgan said the school is looking forward to hosting an exciting tournament.
“I am very fortunate to have hard-working coaches like Coach Lawson and Coach Fields who are willing to work for their team, school and community,” Morgan said. “They understand what it takes to be competitive in this area and are working hard every day, as are the kids.
“We feel that this will be a successful event and are looking for our crowd and fans to come out and support our programs, coaches and teams. We have the best fan base in all of high school, in my opinion, and their involvement is invaluable and fuels our teams in the field or the court,” Morgan said.
Those unable to attend any of the Cherokee contests in person are encouraged to listen via WGRS.
“WRGS will be broadcasting the Cherokee games, so that will be an added benefit to hearing more of our games on the radio. We are blessed with their commitment to our athletics as well,” Morgan said.
