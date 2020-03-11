ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs opened their 2020 softball season with two shutout victories on their Play Day Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Chiefs won the first game against Sullivan South, 3-0, then beat West Greene, 6-0.
Cherokee 3, Sullivan South 0
Sam Tilson and Lexi Elkins combined on a one-hit shutout to lead the Lady Chiefs, while Audrey Mowell and Meredith Owen drove in runs from the top of the lineup in a crisply-played game against Sullivan South.
Tilson struck out six and allowed one hit in three innings, while Elkins pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Cherokee scored all its runs in the bottom of the third. Randi Fletcher drew a walk to lead off then scored one out later all the way from first on a double by leadoff batter Audrey Mowell.
After Mowell took third on a passed ball, number-two hitter Meredith Owen lined a single to center to plate Mowell for a 2-0 lead.
One out later, Siera Light reached on an error while Mowell scored for a 3-0 lead. “That’s why we hustle!” the Cherokee bench appropriately cheered.
Cherokee 6, West Greene 0
Sam Tilson went the distance in the five-inning nightcap, striking out six Lady Buffalos and allowing just one hit, and the Cherokee offense was once again sparked by the bottom and top of the order.
Cherokee manufactured a run in the first. Owen reached on a dropped third strike, then was retired on a fielder’s choice by Mowell, who was doubled to third by Hannah Bates. Mowell then scored on a ground-out by Light.
Tilson, dominating in the pitcher’s circle, added a double and run scored at the plate in the second inning. Elkins, who led off the inning by reaching on a dropped third strike, moved to third on Tilson’s double.
After a pop out by Bailee Hamilton, Elkins scored on a ground-out by Kodie Henson. Haley Vigil then doubled home Tilson for a 4-0 Cherokee lead.
Mckenzie Falin then reached on an error which allowed two more runs to score.
Cherokee was scheduled to host Volunteer Tuesday evening, weather permitting.
