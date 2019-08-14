BULLS GAP – The Bulls Gap Bulldogs began their season Thursday night with a 44-22 romp over McDonald at Bulls Gap School.
The ‘Dawgs built a 30-16 halftime lead then cruised to the victory.
Colby Barton rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one to lead the Bulldogs.
Blake Neuman caught one touchdown pass, while Thomas Prater rushed for one and Andreas Moncier rushed for two touchdowns. Barton also rushed for four, two-point conversions.
