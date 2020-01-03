CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School held Senior Night on Oct. 18 prior to its final home football game against Morristown East.
Recognized were seniors and their respective family members of ROTC, football, golf, girls soccer, cross country, volleyball and band. Football team member Clay Snapp’s photo was inadvertently excluded.
We apologize for this omission. Congratulations to Clay Snapp and his family. — Photo by Bobby Vaughn
