2019-20 Surgoinsville Middle School Cheerleaders

The 2019-20 Surgoinsville Middle School cheerleading team includes: (front) Gracie Keene, Maggie Rush, Morgan Hoffman, Karlinda Umbarger, Molly Wilson, Lucy Ferguson and Azarah Roberts; (back) Sabella Borghetti-Metz, Aliah Laster, Alyssa Bledsoe, Lexi Hilton, Belle Fritts, Abby Childress, Skyla Jenkins, Natale Benedetto and Rosemary Trivette.

 Courtesy photo