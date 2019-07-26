CHURCH HILL — Eli Dixon, a recent graduate of Volunteer High School will continue his baseball career at Milligan College. He signed a letter of intent at Friday’s ceremony where his family, friends and coaches gathered to support him.
“I’ve played baseball since tee-ball,” Dixon said. “Hitting is my main strength. My junior year, I ended up hitting 291, and my senior year, I hit 333.”
His coaches all had great things to say about him.
“He’s a great, hard-working young man,” said Tyler Hensley, who served as Volunteer’s JV baseball coach from 2015-2016. “He has excellent leadership skills, works hard, trains hard and plays hard. He’s very passionate about winning. Those are things that you always look for in young athletes today.”
“Eli is going to be a good player for Milligan,” said Volunteer baseball coach and PE teacher Mike Castle. “He’s a smart kid who knows the game.”
Not only does Dixon work hard physically, but he is also smart about the way he plays the game.
“He knows where to go with the ball, and he’s going to put the ball in play,” Castle said. “Also, if you’re going to make an out, make a productive out—that’s something we always look for. Eli knows all those techniques to where he can help in that situation.”
During Dixon’s high school career, Volunteer changed baseball coaches three different times.
“During Eli’s senior year, we only had three seniors,” Castle said. “He was really good for our younger kids, being a leader during that change in leadership that had happened for three years. We’re always looking for someone to be a leader, and he was always that kid for us.”
Though Dixon called baseball season of his senior year “a rough one,” he explained that he still had many good experiences.
“We only won six games my senior year,” Dixon said. “There were also some games that we should have won, but we ended up blowing it. But, that’s just the way the game is. There were still a lot of good memories that came out of it.”
“He’s really going to be missed with his skills at throwing strikes, knowing where the ball needs to go, and his strong leadership role,” Castle said.
In addition to playing baseball in high school, Dixon played for the American Legion Hammond Post Three for six years. He also was a member of both the Hawkins Co. and Volunteer swim teams from his freshman through junior years of high school.
He cited his parents along with former baseball coach, Richard Jordan, and Clint Freeman, former ETSU baseball player as people who have serves as positive influences throughout his life.
“Richard Jordan was a baseball coach I had when I was 12,” Dixon said. “He taught me a lot of what I know now—how to understand and respect the game. He taught me a lot about what the game meant. Clint Freeman is the one who got me to where I am now hitting-wise. He’s also been a great friend throughout my life. I also want to thank my mom and dad for their constant support.”
Dixon’s father, David Dixon also described his son as “a good teammate who is hard-working and cares about others.”
Dixon also stated that he takes pride in the fact that he is very coachable—a trait his coaches definitely appreciate.
“Eli always did anything I ever asked of him,” said Volunteer Athletic Director Jim Whalen. “Milligan is getting a good one.”
Not only is Dixon passionate about baseball, but he is also heavily invested in his faith.
“It was definitely a God thing,” said Dixon of choosing to attend Milligan College. “Last summer, I just decided to put it in God’s hands. If baseball was going to work, it was going to work, and it was going to be His way and not my way. Then, things just kind of fell into place. I went for a visit at the first of June, and it just felt right. That was the place where I was supposed to be.”
To those who know Dixon, his faith is also evident in the way he plays baseball and interacts with others. “
“He’s a good Christian kid who does the right thing,” Hensley said. “Those are the kinds of kids you want to have around. I’m extremely proud of him and excited to see him excel at the next level.”
“Best of all, Eli is just a great, ‘yes-sir, no-sir’ kid,” Castle said. “He has a great relationship with God, and he’s going to be a super asset to anybody he plays for.”
Dixon is talented both on the field and in the classroom. He has received an academic scholarship from Milligan and has chosen to study Mechanical Engineering.
“Eli is very smart,” Whalen said. “College’s like Milligan don’t admit just anyone.”
Dixon’s father also explained that, though he is very proud of his son’s athletic accomplishments, he is perhaps most proud of his son’s intelligence and his drive to succeed.
“I think he’s chosen a great career path in mechanical engineering,” David Dixon said. He also explained that his son has spent many of his summers in the past working in avenues that help others in the community. He worked for the lunch box program for three summers and as support staff for Camp Bays Mountain for two.
Dixon has many people rooting for him, as his mother, father and brother were all in attendance Friday along with several members of his extended family.
“Eli loves the game and really loves to play,” said Lyle Smith, Dixon’s grandfather.
“We’re grateful that Milligan chose Eli,” said Dixon’s mother, Michelle Dixon. “He will have a strong support system at home as he transitions into college. We’re just excited to see his dreams come true.”
