ROGERSVILLE —Jaycie Jenkins outscored the entire Lady Chiefs on her own, 28-27, as first-place Daniel Boone cruised past Cherokee, 51-27, Friday at Cherokee.
The Lady Trailblazers (6-4, 3-0 in the Big 7 Conference) got eight points from Savannah Jessee. Jenkins hit 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Freshman guard Macy McDavid led Cherokee with 11 points. Junior Lydia Alvis chipped in six points for Cherokee, which was scheduled to travel to Morristown East for a non-conference matchup with the Lady Hurricanes Tuesday night before playing four games in the Big H BBQ Classic Cherokee is hosting Thursday through Saturday.
