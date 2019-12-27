BULLS GAP – Matazja Goins scored 30 points to lead the Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors to a 36-31 victory over Centerview to capture the championship of the Bulls Gap JV Christmas girls basketball tournament Saturday afternoon at Bulls Gap School.
The two teams were tied at 9-9 after one period and 19-19 at halftime. Mason McMahon and Emma Barrett – with two three-pointers – scored eight points each in the first half to pace Centerview, while Goins tallied 16 of RMS’s 19, including two three-pointers.
The Lady Warriors extended their lead in the third quarter. A drive by Goins and three-pointer by Mackenzie Wright put RMS ahead, 24-19.
Abby Zajac, who scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half, scored three in the third period, which Goins answered with a three-point play to give RMS a 27-22 lead through three quarters.
The fourth quarter was a contest of trying to keep Centerview from closing the gap before RMS could run out the clock.
Twice – 28-27 and 30-29 – Centerview got to within one point of the Lady Warriors. Each time, Goins answered with a drive to lift the Lady Warriors back in front by three.
The second time she followed it up with another drive to push the lead to five, 34-29, with 31 seconds remaining.
A put-back by Zajac cut it back to three, 34-31, with 13 seconds remaining, but Goins connected on two-of-four free throws in the final six seconds to secure the victory for RMS.
