CHURCH HILL – Like the times in the events he runs, it didn’t take long for Chris Strickland to find success in track & field.
A home-schooled student, Strickland parlayed one season of track at Volunteer into an invitation to run at Alice Lloyd College, with whom he signed during a ceremony Wednesday morning at Volunteer.
“One of the first things that stood out to us was how quick he progressed,” said John Driskill, men’s track assistant at Alice Lloyd, an NAIA school located in Pippa Passes, Ky.
“He’s only run track for one year and he posted a 53(-second time in the) 400. We see some athletes in four years never reach that number. So that was really impressive to us,” Driskill said.
“And just the work ethic we’ve seen him put in, he’s putting in extra mileage. He comes from a really good family background. He’s just the kind of kid you want on your team, obviously,” Driskill said.
Strickland will follow to Alice Lloyd his brother, Jared, who plays basketball for the Eagles. That will be next fall. Chris still has another spring to run track at Volunteer, which he does with another of his brothers, James, who’s also a member of Volunteer’s basketball team.
“I’ve know their family through a Bible camp I’ve worked at,” Driskill said. “They have real strong faith, real strong ethics. He’s just a solid kid, all around.”
It was at Camp Hope that Strickland was spotted by Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie, who’s always on the lookout for runners.
“He came up to me and said, ‘You look like you could run track,’” Strickland said. “I think I was picking up my little brother and Ailshie was like, ‘Hey, you want to come out and run track?’ I told Mom about it and she said, ‘Yeah, let’s try it out.’”
Ailshie recalled the chance encounter.
“I was at Camp Hope and my children were there for a particular camp and saw Chris and didn’t recognize him from school,” Ailshie said. “I asked him what school he attended and he said he was home-schooled. I said what district do you live in and he said the Volunteer district.
“I said, well you know you can participate in athletics. He went home and talked it over with his mom. She contacted the school. We had to wait a little while, but about eight months after that, he started running in January,” Ailshie said.
Strickland ran in a meet at East Tennessee State University. Success wasn’t immediate.
“He went over for an indoor track meet at the Johnson City ETSU Minidome and he didn’t fare all that well. He kind of struggled. I didn’t know if he was going to continue with it or not,” Ailshie said.
“But he came out for track and had a pretty decent year. He ran a 2:13 split on the 4x800 meters, which is really good for a sophomore. Also, Chris ran a 53 on the anchor leg on the 4x400 team that qualified for the sectional in 3:39,” Ailshie said.
“I went out and ran track and did pretty good my first year,” Strickland said. “This will be my second year doing it. And now we’re here (at the college signing.) I just want to thank Ailshie for that. He is the one who taught me how to run.
“Ailshie is a great coach, a great mentor. You look at him and all the great successes he’s had and you say, ‘Hey, I want to be like that. I want to be the best I can be, and also be the best student I can be,” said Strickland, who knew immediately track was for him.
“The first time I raced, just the feeling of being out their racing, everybody cheering for you, I knew that was my sport,” said Strickland, who runs the 400 and 800, but also runs cross country.
“We’re definitely going to put him in the 400 and the 4x400 relay team and the 8,000-meter for cross country,” Driskill said. “It will be a bit of a transition from the 5,000, but it’s looking like he’s going to do good in the 8,000, as well.”
Ailshie noted that, like track, Strickland excelled in distance running despite not having much experience in it, either.
“This cross country season, he didn’t even really run over the summer,” Ailshie said. “And he started running about the first week of August, ran about 21:37 his first 5K ever. From there he improved to 19:05.
“He would have been my top returning cross country runner for next year, but the family found out he had enough credits to graduate. His brother plays basketball for Alice Lloyd and is already up there. Chris’s mom had some interaction with the coaches up there and they thought Chris – and I did, too – that he would be a good fit for that conference and that college,” Ailshie said.
Strickland is looking forward to it.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Strickland, who plans to major in criminal justice. “I want to either go into the Army, and go from there, or be a cop, and work my way up to detective or criminal investigator.”
Strickland said what he would remember most about Volunteer are the friends he’s made.
“It’s like a big family here. It’s like you’re at home,” said Strickland, who also enjoys the atmosphere of track meets.
“You’re really just hanging out and when it comes to your race, you’re getting out fast and just have to stay focused,” Strickland said.
Fortunately for Volunteer, the track team will have Strickland’s services for one more season this spring.
“Chris is much better and much more prepared this year than he was last year at this time,” Ailshie said. “He has the ability to run really well. I think his event will be the 800 meters. He’s got a lot of range, a lot of speed, and he’s got really good endurance, too.
“We’re going to miss him, but he’s going to be here during track season. Alice Lloyd is getting a really good one, I’ll tell you that. He’s an exceptional runner, but more importantly, he’s an exceptional young man. He’s well-mannered and just a super, super individual.”
