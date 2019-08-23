ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Warriors kicked off their regular season with a 34-8 win over Sullivan Gardens last Friday (Aug. 16) at Cherokee High School.
Caden Lafollette led the Warriors with two touchdown runs and the RCS defense held the Pirates to negative seven total yards.
Devin Hamblen added a touchdown run and quarterback Jacob Brooks scored another on a QB sneak.
On defense, Cole Putnal led the attack with eight tackles. Hamblen and Lafollette had five apiece, while Gage Adkins finished with four and Jacob Lane three.
Lafollette also chipped in with a fumble recovery.
The Warriors are back in action Thursday with a game against Bulls Gap at Cherokee.
