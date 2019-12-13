ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville Middle School rallied from seven down in the third quarter but went cold in the fourth in a 37-31 loss to Blountville Tuesday night at RMS.
Once again, the Lady Warriors leaned heavily on Matazja Goins, who led RMS with 19 points, including seven in the first quarter when RMS took an 11-10 lead.
Goins’ three-point play with 2:44 left in the half gave RMS a 16-15 lead.
Blountville then went on a 6-0 run to take a 21-16 lead into halftime.
The Lady Tigers increased their lead by one in the third quarter, 28-22, as neither team could connect from the free throw line, combining to go 4-for-15 in the period.
Goins rallied the Lady Warriors in the fourth, starting the quarter with three straight drives to tie the game at 28-28 with 4:19 to play.
A shot by Jada Davis in the lane gave RMS a 30-28 lead with 3:53 to play. Then the Lady Warriors went cold, unable to score until Goins hit one of two free throws with :08 to play, finally snapping a 9-0 Lady Tigers run, but ending the game’s scoring six points short of tying it back up.
Besides Goins’ 19, RMS got four points each from Henley and Shanna Cupp.
Gabby Randolph led Blountville with 15. Avery Cross added seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.