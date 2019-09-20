CHURCH HILL – Volunteer captured the 2019 Hawkins County Cup by sweeping Cherokee in the tournament’s second round Monday at McDonald Hills Golf Club.
The first round was played Sept.4 at Bays Mountain Golf Course. Volunteer’s boys took a 25-stroke advantage (172-197) in the first round, while Volunteer’s girls team took a 15-shot lead.
Cherokee shaved 11 strokes off its first-round tally for a score of 186. However, Volunteer’s boys took Monday’s second round, shooting a 173, led by Jon Wes Lovelace’s blistering round of 32.
Also scoring for the Falcons were Ty Evans with a 46, Brady Cloud with a 47, and Gabe Goode with a 48. Zach Taylor also shot a 48.
Isaac Lindsey led Cherokee with a 44. Brady Forgety shot a 46, Tyler Lawson shot 47 and Ryan Smith 49 for the Chiefs boys.
In the first round, Lovelace led the Falcons boys team to a 25-stroke advantage (172-197) by shooting a nine-hole total of 39 to lead all golfers.
Goode added a 40, while Evans shot 46 and Noah Gillespie 47.
Smith led Cherokee with a 45 in the first round, while Lindsey fired a 46, Lawson shot 50 and Weston Kirkpatrick a 56.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Falcons won the second round,102 to 107, as Tinsley Whalen fired a 50 and Hannah Stewart shot a 52.
Makayla Elkins led Cherokee in Round 2 with a 52, while teammate Natalie Mueller shot a 55.
The Lady Falcons held a 15-shot lead (104-119) going into the final round after Julie Mowell shot a 49 and two Lady Falcons –Stewart and Whalen – fired 55’s on Sept. 4.
Elkins led Cherokee in Round 1 with a 59, while Mueller shot a 60.
In high school golf, the top four of five boys’ scores count toward the team total in nine-hole rounds, while the top two of three girls’ totals count.
