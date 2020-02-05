KNOXVILLE – Five Volunteer swimmers head to Knoxville Thursday to compete in this weekend’s state swimming meet.
Tinsley Whalen, Ellie McLain, Amelia Henriott, Leah Hostetler and Maggie Bice will compete in six events over two days – Friday and Saturday – at the 2020 Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) High School State Championship at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center at the University of Tennessee.
Whalen and McLain will swim in two individual events each and join the others in two team relays – the 200 medley with Henriott and Hostetler and the 200 freestyle with Henriott and Bice.
“We’ll leave on Thursday and get a practice session down there Thursday night at the pool and we’ll start Friday morning,” said Volunteer swim coach Jim Whalen.
Volunteer’s 200 medley relay team will be the first to compete in Friday’s morning session. Tinsley swims the first leg, the backstroke. McLain follows with the breaststroke, followed by Henriott in the butterfly. Hostetler swims the final leg in the freestyle.
Volunteer is seeded 40th out of 58 in the event.
McLain and Whalen each swim one individual event Friday. McLain will swim the 200 individual medley. She is seeded 50th out of 68.
Later, Whalen swims in her best event, the 50 free. Seeded 26th out of 86, Whalen represents Volunteer’s best shot at making the finals.
The top 16 in each event make the finals for the night session at 6:00 pm each night.
“Tinsley has a pretty good time,” Coach Jim Whalen said. “To make the finals, we think she needs to drop about three-tenths of a second.
“That’s actually a little bit better than what we thought. We thought we were going to have to drop about half a second to make it. We feel a little bit better about that,” he said.
On Saturday, Tinsley’s 100 free is Volunteer’s first event of the day.
Tinsley is seeded 68th out of 118.
Next would be Volunteer’s 200 free relay.
McLain starts things off, followed by Henriott, then Bice, then Whalen.
Volunteer is seeded 43rd out of 50 in the event.
Volunteer’s final event is the 100 breast, in which McLain is seeded 54th out of 76.
Coach Whalen said Bice has overcome a shoulder injury sustained in the regional swim meet Jan. 18 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
“Tinsley is the one battling a shoulder injury right now,” Whalen said. “It’s a little bit from swim and a little bit from jarring back and forth in basketball. We’ve been trying some different treatments.
“Today, we tried the cup method,” Whalen said Monday. “It kind of sucks your skin up and gets more blood flow to that area. She could tell a difference, so, we’ll see how that works out.”
Otherwise, the health report as of Monday was pretty good – cross your fingers.
“I asked the girls today with the flu going around how do we feel in general?” Whalen said. “Everybody seems to be okay right now, which is good, no problems. It’s a bad time to get sick. Knock on wood.”
