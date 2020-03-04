SURGOINSVILLE — The 18th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler road race is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at 8:00 a.m.
The out and back USATF certified course on the scenic rural roads across and along the Holston River begins and ends at the Surgoinsville Middle School. The race is part of the Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville Attorney Mark Skelton and is included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series.
This race has been selected as the 2020 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship. The Road Runners Club of America is the oldest and largest organization in the United States dedicated to distance running. State championship awards will be presented to the top overall, top master, top grandmaster, and top senior grandmaster, male and female.
Numerous state age group records have been set on this course. Matthew Sonnenfeldt of Johnson City set the male course record of 52:21 in 2015, and Molly Allen of Kingsport has the female course record of 1:03:03 set in 2010. Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. However, the course time limit is 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Registration will begin inside the Surgoinsville Middle School at 7:00 a.m. A post-race celebration will be held for awards, prizes, and refreshments inside the school. Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina of Kingsport will provide a taco bar!
Male and female awards will be presented for the top overall, top masters (40+), top grandmasters (50+), and top senior grandmasters (60+). In addition, the top three in five year age group categories will receive awards. All participants will receive a top quality long sleeve commemorative shirt.
The gold sponsors for the 2020 Surgoinsville 10 Miler include Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., First Community Bank, the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton, R. Douglas Strickland M.D., and Barberitos of Kingsport.
Other upcoming events for the 2020 Skelton Law Racing Series include the Laurel Run Ascent 11 mile trail race on April 11 at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill, the Amis Mill 10K road race on May 2 at the Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville, and the Firecracker 4 Miler road race on June 27 at Phipps Bend in Surgoinsville.
The award winning Skelton Law Racing is celebrating its 19th year of hosting premiere running events and has enjoyed participants from over 30 states and 5 foreign countries.
Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact race director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Race applications may be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.
