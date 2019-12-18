JONESBOROUGH – Church Hill and Surgoinsville advanced in the Texas Roadhouse Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament Saturday and will meet Thursday in the semifinals at Jonesborough Middle School.
Church Hill, which had a first-round bye, trailed Happy Valley by 14 points halfway through the third period, rallied to defeat the Warriors, 38-36, to secure its place in the semifinal against Surgoinsville.
The Eagles, who defeated Grandview, 47-15, Friday, beat Parrottsville Saturday, 38-18, to advance to the semifinal, which will be played at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Rogersville City School, which was strong in a 47-34 win over Lamar Friday, was knocked out of the winner’s bracket Saturday by Unicoi, 38-21.
In other boys games Saturday, South Central defeated Grandview, 41-20; Sullivan North beat Lamar, 49-32; and tournament host Jonesborough defeated West View, 58-49.
Unicoi and Jonesborough will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the other boys semifinal.
In other boys games Friday, Happy Valley beat South Central, 45-18 and Jonesborough beat North, 59-48.
Saturday games
Church Hill 38, Happy Valley 36
Tucker McLain scored 22 points – 19 in the second half – and teammate Owen Miller hit two big free throws with eight seconds remaining to clinch the Panthers’ 38-36 win over Happy Valley to advance to the tournament semifinals.
The game was a rough-and-tumble affair with Happy Valley holding a 10-6 lead after one quarter and a 23-12 halftime advantage.
Warriors center Joseph Sowards scored twice in the post to start the second half and put Happy Valley ahead, 27-13, with 3:24 to play in the third.
McLain then led a 10-0 Church Hill run with nine points to pull the Panthers to within 27-22 through three periods.
Another putback by Sowards pushed Happy Valley’s lead back to 29-22, but the Panthers responded with another run, this one 9-0, including another six points by McLain, whose three-pointer gave Church Hill its first lead of the day, 31-29, at the 2:16 mark of the fourth quarter.
A jumper by Austin Nickels tied the game at 31-31 on the ensuing possession.
Church Hill answered 21 seconds later when Conner Haynes banked in a three-pointer to put the Panthers ahead, 34-31, with 1:36 to play.
Three free throws by the Warriors’ Jordin Kent tied the game at 34.
Happy Valley then missed four straight foul shots before McLain hit one of two with :33 remaining to put Church Hill back on top, 35-34.
Thirteen seconds later, McLain hit another one-of-two from the line to increase the Panthers’ lead to 36-34.
Kent, fouled on the rebound of the miss, then went to the line and missed both free throws. Church Hill inbounded the ball and ran off 11 seconds before Miller was fouled with :08.8 seconds remaining. Miller sank both shots to put Church Hill ahead, 38-34.
Happy Valley’s Donovan Maxwell hit a jumper at the buzzer to cut the final margin to two, but the game was already clinched.
Besides McLain’s 22, Church Hill got nine points from Haynes and four points from Cameron Cox.
Dakota Grindstaff, with two three-pointers, and Sowalds each scored 11 points for Happy Valley.
Surgoinsville 38, Parrottsville 18
The Eagles cruised to the tournament semifinals with its second easy victory of the weekend.
Lucas Case scored 14 points on seven baskets as Surgoinsville dominated the paint and Parrottsville.
Logan Johnson scored all seven of his points in the first quarter as the Eagles ran out to a 16-0 lead.
Parrottsville didn’t score until a three-pointer by Tyson Webb eight minutes into the game. That was it for the first half, however, as the Eagles took a 24-3 lead into the break.
Two scores in the post by Case and a three by Dakota Reeves pushed Surgoinsville’s lead to 31-3 with 2:20 to go in the third.
Parrottsville outscored SMS, 15-7, the rest of the way as the Eagles emptied their bench and coasted to the win.
Webb hit three treys to lead Parrottsville with nine points.
Reeves and Jackson Clonce added five points apiece for Surgoinsville.
Unicoi 38, Rogersville City School 21
The Warriors got several players back from sick bay, but struggled against the larger Unicoi Blue Devils.
After Colten McLain scored the game’s first basket two minutes in, the Warriors went cold, being outscored 16-2 over the next nine minutes, including a 10-0 run to start the second period.
After a timeout by RCS coach Forrest Gladson, the Warriors closed the first half on an 8-0 run – keyed by Lofton Looney’s two three-pointers – to cut the lead to 16-12 at halftime.
Unicoi powered to a 9-4 advantage over RCS in the third period to take a 25-16 lead into the fourth.
Unicoi center Carl Peterson dominated the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 12 points in the paint, as the Blue Devils outscored the Warriors in the period, 13-5.
Besides Peterson’s 12, Jackson Simmons scored eight and Chris Chavez added seven for the Blue Devils.
McLain led RCS with eight. Looney added six.
Friday games
Rogersville City School 47, Lamar 34
Decimated by illness going around the school, Rogersville City School nevertheless played very well, despite a depleted lineup, in running up a 19-point lead en route to an easy 47-34 victory over Lamar.
Colten McLain scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first half as the Warriors built a 29-16 lead.
McLain’s post-up score at the 1:41 mark of the first half put the Warriors up, 23-13, the culmination of a 20-10 run.
RCS went up by 18 when McLain fed Kelan Gilliam for a layup at the 3:23 mark of the third quarter, which ended with RCS ahead, 37-22.
The Warriors kept the pressure on in the fourth. McLain’s shot off the glass put RCS ahead, 45-26, with 3:48 to play.
Lamar outscored RCS, 8-2, in the final 2:30, but it was too little, too late.
Besides McLain’s 22, RCS got seven from Lofton Looney, six from Caden Lafollette, and five from Jayden Ward.
Jake Whaley led Lamar with 11. Nolan Tittle and Levi Mates scored six each.
Surgoinsville 47, Grandview 15
Logan Johnson scored 22 and the Eagles turned a 10-point halftime lead into 30 with a 20-0 third-quarter explosion on their way to the 47-15 rout.
Johnson scored 14 in the first half as the Eagles built a 19-9 halftime advantage.
Johnson and Lucas Case then scored eight points each as the Eagles went wild in the third period, pushing the lead to 39-9.
Along with Johnson’s 22, Surgoinsville got 10 points from Case and five from Roman Borghetti-Metz.
Zach Wollin led Grandview with six points.
