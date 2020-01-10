ROGERSVILLE – Colten McLain scored 20 points as Rogersville City School blew out Sullivan, 58-13, Monday at RCS.
McLain started the game on fire, scoring 10 in the first quarter, as RCS jumped out to a 17-6 lead.
He added another eight in the second quarter as the Warriors built a 41-13 first-half lead.
The Pirates went scoreless in the second half, although the Warriors bench got plenty of playing time.
Nine Warriors scored in the game. Besides McLain’s 20, RCS got nine from Lofton Looney and six apiece from Zayden Hayes, Caden Lafollette and Garrett Smith.
