SMYRNA – Bulls Gap’s Cinderella run to the TMSAA Basketball Class A State Championship Tournament ended two days too soon this weekend when the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t overcome an offensive drought in their 27-14 semifinal loss to South Fulton Friday evening at Stewarts Creek Middle School.
Coupled with a 50-14 loss to South Lawrence on Saturday, Bulls Gap (24-4) finishes its best-ever season ranked fourth in the state.
“I thought we came out kind of flat,” said Bulls Gap coach Shawn Bond. “I feel like the moment was too big for us. We couldn’t ever get a ball to fall in and get any spark going.”
Although they fell behind 4-0, the Lady Bulldogs actually battled back Friday against South Fulton to take a 6-4 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 8-4 on Emma Houck’s drive to start the second period.
Then the Lady Bulldogs went cold. South Fulton outscored them, 8-0, to end the half, extending the run to 11-0, in taking a 15-8 lead with 4:50 left in the third quarter.
“That’s the first time all year that I thought the girls panicked,” Bond said. “When we got down by about seven, you could see the panic in their faces. I think that goes back to the moment being too big.”
Anna Houck finally snapped the 7:39 scoreless streak with a drive. But South Fulton’s Abbi McFarland hit a layup at the 2:29 mark to push the lead to 17-10.
“They made a seven-point lead out to be bigger than it was,” Bond said. “On nights when we couldn’t get anything going and no one’s hitting anything, it’s hard to get life when you can’t get a ball to go in. Sometimes hitting a shot makes everything look better – defense, offense, confidence and energy,” Bond said.
The Lady Bulldogs went scoreless the rest of the third period as South Fulton built a 23-10 lead heading into the fourth.
Emma Houck’s jumper 1:08 into the fourth snapped the scoreless streak again and cut the lead to 23-12, but McFarland converted a three-point play just six seconds later to increase South Fulton’s advantage to 26-12.
Bulls Gap had the edge in free throw shooting the final 4:23, 2-of-4 to 1-of-3 for South Fulton, not enough to dent the lead by South Fulton, which outscored Bulls Gap, 23-6, over the final 17:15 of the contest after Bulls Gap’s 8-4 lead.
Emma Houck led Bulls Gap with eight points. Anna Houck added six.
McFarland led all scorers with 11.
“I think we’ve played teams a lot better than that,” Bond said. “They caught us on a bad night. You’ve got to credit them, they’re a good team. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t. But, I don’t think we put our best effort forward.”
Third-place game, Saturday South Lawrence 50, Bulls Gap 14
Out of contention for the state championship, Bulls Gap came out really flat against South Lawrence, falling behind 14-0 to start the game.
“I think a lot of it was just being let down from yesterday,” Bond said. “We kind of came out like we were done and were ready to go home. I mean South Lawrence is a good team. You can’t come out that flat and turn the ball over that much against a team that good and expect to be in it.”
South Lawrence, with a stronger inside-outside game than South Fulton, extended its 18-4 first-quarter lead to 32-5 in the second period, when Emma Houck went to the bench with an ankle injury.
Anna Houck scored all seven Bulls Gap points in a 7-4 burst over the final 2:57 of the first half to trim the lead to 36-12, but Bulls Gap went scoreless in the third and scored just two points in the final period as South Lawrence ended the game on a 14-2 run.
Anna Houck led Bulls Gap with 11 points. Nine different South Lawrence players scored, led by Alyson Green with 11.
Ally Weathers added nine. South Lawrence hit four from three-point range.
Bond urged his team to look past the disappointing end to the season and appreciate the overall accomplishments achieved by no other team in school history.
“We set out two years ago with the goal to make it down here,” Bond said. “Last year, we had the goal to make it to the sectional.
“This year, we talked about it from the beginning our goal was to make it here and we didn’t shy from it. That’s a big goal and they didn’t shy away. They worked and we made it here, final four in the state. It’s disappointing that we didn’t play our best down here. I told them that they can’t be disappointed with what they didn’t do today, but to be proud of what they’ve done all the way up to this point,” Bond said.
Bulls Gap loses seven eighth graders, led by the remarkable Houck twins, whom Cherokee will welcome with open arms, and including the role players, whose contributions were also essential.
“They’re a special group of girls, all seven of them,” Bond said. “Even the ones that don’t get to play quite as much, it takes a more special kid to be an eighth grader that doesn’t play as much and pushes people in practice. We had a couple of them who really invested in the team and not individuals.
“I look forward to see what a lot of them go on to do in the future, not just in basketball, but in general because they’re great kids I think will do some special things,” Bond said.
