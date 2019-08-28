CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill – Mt. Carmel – Surgoinsville Recreation Department registration for volleyball and football ends Friday. Signups will be held this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday.
You can register at Church Hill City Hall or online at www.churchhilltn.gov.
The age brackets for football are 7-9 and 10-12. The fee for football is $40 per player. A child must turn 7 (football) before Sept. 30, 2019 to be eligible to play. A child must not turn 13 (football) before Sept. 30, 2019 or be in the 7th grade to be eligible to play football.
Volleyball divisions are 3rd-5th grade and 6th-8th grade. The fee for volleyball is $20 per player. Please provide a copy of your child’s birth certificate.
If you have any questions call 423-357-7010.
