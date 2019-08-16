ROGERSVILLE – Mosheim Middle School Indians came to Rogersville looking for revenge of last year’s last minute defeat. Rogersville Middle would not need heroics this year as they easily defeated the Indians 30-6 in front of their home crowd.
The Warriors received the ball first and started at their own forty two. Nick Matroni and Kalija Sexton got the ball moving on the ground with a couple of first downs to move into Mosheim territory. From thirty yards out, Isacc Chandler connected with HL Charles for the first points of the game. Drew Gibson punched in the two points making the score 8-0 with 6:02 left in the first quarter.
Defense is usually a little behind early in the season, but was not the case in this contest. After a successful first down run, the Indians would have trouble picking up any steam the rest of the first drive. On third and long, Charles would sack the quarterback. Mosheim would have to punt the ball away to an awaiting Sexton. He returned the punt to the Mosheim forty.
Rogersville’s second drive was rolling until a delay of game penalty put the Warriors behind on the chains. RMS would eventually turn the ball over on downs deep in Mosheim’s side of the field ending the first quarter.
The second quarter started with a boom! On the first play of the second drive, Sexton picked off a crossing route and returned it thirty eight yards for another Warrior touchdown. He would also add two more points on the extra point try giving Rogersville a 16-0 lead.
The Indians from Mosheim saw some momentum swing toward the end of the second quarter. Driving down the field, Mosheim would eventually enter RMS’s red zone. The Warriors would stiffen their necks and prevented Mosheim from scoring before halftime. Some of those stops were caused by Harley Barrett, Lucas Jarnagin, and Chase Helton clogging up space between the tackles. The Warriors eventually forced a turnover on downs and would run out the clock to end the first half at 16-0.
MMS would receive the second half kickoff and returned the ball to their thirty six yard mark. RMS was determined not to give up any points on the evening a quickly forced a punt. In the series Matroni, Gibson, and Sexton could be seen making some bone rattling hits!
RMS would start the second half from their forty. After a tackle for loss on first down, Logan Colbert would break loose for his second touchdown of the season some sixty two yards later. The point after try failed!
Mosheim was clearly worn down late in the third quarter and could not manage to get anything going on their 5th and 6th possessions of the night. Evan Pless would knock the ball free from the running back and Caeleb Lewis recovered the fumble.
Sexton put the nail in the coffin with only a few seconds remaining with his dash to the end zone from thirty eight yards out. Chandler found Dillan Stolzenbach for the 2 point conversion.
With the lead intact, RMS emptied their 53 man roster and got valuable time for their future stars. Defensively, Sammie Augusta and Lewis would both add three tackles to their resumes. Mosheim would find the corner for a late touchdown as time was running out. Their two point failed leaving the score at 30-6 when the final buzzer sounded.
On the night the RMS offensive line of Gabe Johnson, Lucas Jarnagin, Ty Eaton, Roudy Henley, Ricky Woods, and Eli Anderson accounted for 225 yards rushing and 80 yards passing for a grand total of 305 yards on the night!
RMS will host Unicoi County Tuesday with a 6pm kickoff. Homecoming queen and princesses will be crowned at halftime!
