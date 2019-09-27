SURGOINSVILLE – The Surgoinsville Eagles finished its regular season with two victories to improve to 7-1, and will host Bulls Gap in the first round of the playoffs Saturday at 5 p.m.
The Eagles closed their regular-season slate Tuesday with a 37-0 defeat of McDonald on 8th Grade Night after a 50-0 Homecoming rout of Northside Sept. 19.
Against McDonald, Logan Johnson ran for 207 yards including touchdown runs of 94 and 50 yards. He also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Amyx. Amyx added a 33-yard touchdown run. Camden Woodby had a 22-yard TD run.
Johnson also converted two, two-point conversions and kicked an extra point. Amyx added a two-point conversion, as well.
On defense, Gunner Ferguson had a fumble recovery and Jackson Clonce had six or seven solo tackles from the defensive tackle position.
Last week against Northside, Johnson’s three touchdowns led Surgoinsville in the 50-0 win.
Amyx got the Eagles on the board first against the Huskies, breaking loose on a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. Jeremiah Holley’s conversion run gave SMS an early 8-0 lead.
The Eagles’ Connor Britton blocked a punt on the ensuing series and Clonce recovered at the Huskies’ 25. Johnson then scampered 25 yards for the score and ran in the conversion to put the Eagles up 16-0.
The SMS defense forced another punt and Johnson returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. Camden Woodby’s run put the Eagles ahead 24-0 with 2:40 left in the opening quarter.
The Eagles stopped the Huskies again on the next series and forced another punt. Johnson returned this one 59 yards for a touchdown and 30-0 lead with 2:16 left.
The onslaught continued when Amyx stripped the Huskies’ return man on the kickoff and recovered the fumble at the Northside 28 yard line.
The Eagles drove and Holley scored as time expired in the first quarter and SMS ahead 36-0.
The second period was scoreless until the :40 mark when Lucas Case sprinted 15 yards for a touchdown. Case added the conversion for a 44-0 lead.
The score remained the same until Andrew Armstrong broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run as time expired in the third quarter. The run failed and SMS held the 50-0 lead for the remainder of the game.
