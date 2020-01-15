ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s Tyler “Tater” Haun was one of five area players named to the Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State Team.

Haun, a junior linebacker, led East Tennessee with 152 tackles, including 12 for loss.

Joining Haun on the TnFCA All-State Team is Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins. Larkins, an East Tennessee State signee, threw for 2,859 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2019 and finished his career as the state’s second all-time leading passer with 11.042 yards.

Here is the complete 2019 Class 5A Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association (TnFCA) All State Team:

Offense

QB- Isaac Barnes, Soddy Daisy

QB- Dakota Fawver, Knox. Central

QB- Cade Larkins, David Crockett

QB- Walker Trusley, Powell

RB- Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

RB- Ja’sean Parks, Beech

RB- Romal Webb, Southwind

RB- LaQuinton Wells, Dyer County

OL- Tyler Bost, Knox. Central

OL- Blake Hundley, Clarksville

OL- Matthew Masters, Daniel Boone

OL- Gary Smith, Shelbyville

OL- Nolan Wishon, Tennessee High

WR- Donta Hackler, David Crockett

WR- George Odimegwu, Summit

WR- Omarian Wright, Knox. West

WR- Elijah Young, South Doyle

ATH- Troy Davis, Gibbs

ATH- Dain Patterson, Dyer County

ATH- Keaton Wade, Summit

ATH- Cade Walker, Page

K- Ewan Johnson, South Doyle

Defense

DL- Kiston Arnold, Summit

DL- Tyrece Edwards, Knox. West

DL- Eunique Valentine, Knox. Central

DL- Colton Webb, Powell

LB- Jacob Adams, Oak Ridge

LB- Kalib Fortner, Knox. Central

LB- Drew Francis, Knox. West

LB- Tyler Haun, Cherokee

DB- Santana Curtis, South Doyle

DB- Jawon Odoms, Henry County

DB- Jake Parris, Knox. Halls

DB- Slade Simmons, Shelbyville

ATH- Bradley Goodwin, Rhea County

ATH- Davy Harrod, Henry County

ATH- Jaylen Herrud, Summit

ATH- C.J. Livesay, Morristown East

ATH- Jake Willis, Dyer County

P- Trace Kelley, Gallatin

