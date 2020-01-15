ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s Tyler “Tater” Haun was one of five area players named to the Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association Class 5A All-State Team.
Haun, a junior linebacker, led East Tennessee with 152 tackles, including 12 for loss.
Joining Haun on the TnFCA All-State Team is Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins. Larkins, an East Tennessee State signee, threw for 2,859 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2019 and finished his career as the state’s second all-time leading passer with 11.042 yards.
Here is the complete 2019 Class 5A Tennessee High School Football Coaches Association (TnFCA) All State Team:
Offense
QB- Isaac Barnes, Soddy Daisy
QB- Dakota Fawver, Knox. Central
QB- Cade Larkins, David Crockett
QB- Walker Trusley, Powell
RB- Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
RB- Ja’sean Parks, Beech
RB- Romal Webb, Southwind
RB- LaQuinton Wells, Dyer County
OL- Tyler Bost, Knox. Central
OL- Blake Hundley, Clarksville
OL- Matthew Masters, Daniel Boone
OL- Gary Smith, Shelbyville
OL- Nolan Wishon, Tennessee High
WR- Donta Hackler, David Crockett
WR- George Odimegwu, Summit
WR- Omarian Wright, Knox. West
WR- Elijah Young, South Doyle
ATH- Troy Davis, Gibbs
ATH- Dain Patterson, Dyer County
ATH- Keaton Wade, Summit
ATH- Cade Walker, Page
K- Ewan Johnson, South Doyle
Defense
DL- Kiston Arnold, Summit
DL- Tyrece Edwards, Knox. West
DL- Eunique Valentine, Knox. Central
DL- Colton Webb, Powell
LB- Jacob Adams, Oak Ridge
LB- Kalib Fortner, Knox. Central
LB- Drew Francis, Knox. West
LB- Tyler Haun, Cherokee
DB- Santana Curtis, South Doyle
DB- Jawon Odoms, Henry County
DB- Jake Parris, Knox. Halls
DB- Slade Simmons, Shelbyville
ATH- Bradley Goodwin, Rhea County
ATH- Davy Harrod, Henry County
ATH- Jaylen Herrud, Summit
ATH- C.J. Livesay, Morristown East
ATH- Jake Willis, Dyer County
P- Trace Kelley, Gallatin
