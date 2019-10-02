CHURCH HILL — This Friday, Oct. 4 at the Volunteer/Tennessee High football game there will be a road race at halftime. The race is titled the Falcons Halftime 800.
“We have organized road races in the past but they are more or less a dime a dozen in the area. We wanted to host something unique which would generate some excitement but at the same time promote health and wellness in our community,” said Jim Ailshie, Volunteer High School track and cross country coach.
“We are more or less bringing the race to a live audience,” Ailshie said.
The cost for the race is $20 which includes a t-shirt. There will be age group medals and participation medals for any student which completes the race. There will also be an overall male and female first place trophy.
Registration will take place at the ticket booths outside the stadium and near the start and finish line before the race.
Sponsors for the event are the following: Cooper Standard Automotive, Hutchinson Sealing Systems; CBC Trucking; Jackson Tree Service; Cox Racing Engines, Cosby Creek Cabins, Pizza Plus Surgoinsville; Benny Wilson Band, Greater Kingsport Alliance; Eastman Credit Union; Old Stage Printing; Patterson Homes; Yankee’s Bee Line; Hayworth Tire & Auto Service; Horizon Credit Union.
“I am appreciative to all of the sponsors, said Coach Ailshie. “Walkers, joggers and competitive runners are all invited to attend. Should be a great event!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.