JONESBOROUGH – Volunteer’s Rylan Greene continued a strong start to the 2019 cross country season Saturday with a ninth-place finish in the Fender Farm Cross Country Carnival.
Greene finished the 5K course in 18:08.4. Teammate Luke Winegar placed 17th in a time of 18:37.8.
Cherokee freshmen Landry Russell and Neyla Price continue to impress. Russell was 13th among varsity girls in a time of 21:50.2. Price was 19th in 22:21.9.
Roman Borghetti-Metz of Surgoinsville Middle School placed second among middle school boys in a time of 12:11.5.
Jacie Begley, also of Surgoinsville Middle School, was ninth among middle school girls, with a time of 14:41.8.
Here are times of local runners.
Varsity Boys
9 Rylan Greene Volunteer High School 18:08.4
17 Luke Winegar Volunteer High School 18:37.8
34 Christopher Strickland Volunteer High School 19:05.8
40 Preston Dingus Volunteer High School 19:16.0
43 Nathan Michalik Volunteer High School 19:24.7
46 Evan Glass Volunteer High School 19:31.0
80 Cayden Cox Volunteer High School 20:39
93 Andrew Dickerson Volunteer High School 21:12.5
109 Charlie Wilson Volunteer High School 21:42.7
110 Jack Cannon Volunteer High School 21:44.6
111 Dakota Caldwell Volunteer High School 21:45.2
121 Ethan Council Volunteer High School 22:14.1
125 Logan Ferguson Volunteer High School 22:22.2
126 Ty Burnette Volunteer High School 22:22.8
155 Caleb Greene Volunteer High School 23:41.1
Varsity Girls
13 Landry Russell Cherokee High School 21:50.2
19 Neyla Price Cherokee High School 22:21.9
20 Megan Christian Volunteer High School 22:35.3
48 Sara Winegar Volunteer High School 25:07.4
53 Rachel Michalik Volunteer High School 25:32.9
55 Atley Antrican Cherokee High School 25:40.9
60 Elise McKinney Volunteer High School 26:09.9
72 Chloe Cooper Cherokee High School 27:14.1
90 Julia Chambers Volunteer High School 29:39.6
Middle School Boys
2 Roman Borghetti-Metz Surgoinsville Middle School 12:11.5
14 Jayden Ward Rogersville City School 13:18.7
25 Adonis Kincaid Rogersville City School 13:39.2
62 Eamon Ailshie Surgoinsville Middle School 14:39.7
75 Clay Wagoner Rogersville City School 14:54.0
94 Noah Hawk Rogersville City School 15:35.5
99 Connor Armstrong Rogersville City School 15:39.0
104 Kevin Mccury Surgoinsville Middle School 15:43.2
106 Aryan Buchanan Rogersville City School 15:44.5
119 Lucas Williams Rogersville City School 16:15.2
137 Holden Sattler Rogersville City School 16:37.5
153 Brett Clark Surgoinsville Middle School 16:48.4
156 Landen Walker Surgoinsville Middle School 16:53.9
163 Trey Smith Rogersville City School 17:12.0
167 Clayton Houck Rogersville Middle School 17:19.7
170 Jackson Harrell Rogersville City School 17:34.8
Middle School Girls
9 Jacie Begley Surgoinsville Middle School 14:41.8
25 Emma Houck Rogersville Middle School 15:25.4
32 Anna Houck Rogersville Middle School 15:46.5
69 Meredith Moses Rogersville City School 17:00.4
79 Alea Clevinger Rogersville City School 17:41.8
93 Evie Dellinger Rogersville City School 18:11.1
106 Kaitlann Lipton Surgoinsville Middle School 18:29.4
123 Kendra Fields Rogersville City School 19:26.4
159 Courtney Bellamy Surgoinsville Middle School 20:50.5
192 Angelina Holly Surgoinsville Middle School 24:58.6
