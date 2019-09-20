JONESBOROUGH – Volunteer’s Rylan Greene continued a strong start to the 2019 cross country season Saturday with a ninth-place finish in the Fender Farm Cross Country Carnival.

Greene finished the 5K course in 18:08.4. Teammate Luke Winegar placed 17th in a time of 18:37.8.

Cherokee freshmen Landry Russell and Neyla Price continue to impress. Russell was 13th among varsity girls in a time of 21:50.2. Price was 19th in 22:21.9.

Roman Borghetti-Metz of Surgoinsville Middle School placed second among middle school boys in a time of 12:11.5.

Jacie Begley, also of Surgoinsville Middle School, was ninth among middle school girls, with a time of 14:41.8.

Here are times of local runners.

Varsity Boys

9 Rylan Greene Volunteer High School 18:08.4

17 Luke Winegar Volunteer High School 18:37.8

34 Christopher Strickland Volunteer High School 19:05.8

40 Preston Dingus Volunteer High School 19:16.0

43 Nathan Michalik Volunteer High School 19:24.7

46 Evan Glass Volunteer High School 19:31.0

80 Cayden Cox Volunteer High School 20:39

93 Andrew Dickerson Volunteer High School 21:12.5

109 Charlie Wilson Volunteer High School 21:42.7

110 Jack Cannon Volunteer High School 21:44.6

111 Dakota Caldwell Volunteer High School 21:45.2

121 Ethan Council Volunteer High School 22:14.1

125 Logan Ferguson Volunteer High School 22:22.2

126 Ty Burnette Volunteer High School 22:22.8

155 Caleb Greene Volunteer High School 23:41.1

Varsity Girls

13 Landry Russell Cherokee High School 21:50.2

19 Neyla Price Cherokee High School 22:21.9

20 Megan Christian Volunteer High School 22:35.3

48 Sara Winegar Volunteer High School 25:07.4

53 Rachel Michalik Volunteer High School 25:32.9

55 Atley Antrican Cherokee High School 25:40.9

60 Elise McKinney Volunteer High School 26:09.9

72 Chloe Cooper Cherokee High School 27:14.1

90 Julia Chambers Volunteer High School 29:39.6

Middle School Boys

2 Roman Borghetti-Metz Surgoinsville Middle School 12:11.5

14 Jayden Ward Rogersville City School 13:18.7

25 Adonis Kincaid Rogersville City School 13:39.2

62 Eamon Ailshie Surgoinsville Middle School 14:39.7

75 Clay Wagoner Rogersville City School 14:54.0

94 Noah Hawk Rogersville City School 15:35.5

99 Connor Armstrong Rogersville City School 15:39.0

104 Kevin Mccury Surgoinsville Middle School 15:43.2

106 Aryan Buchanan Rogersville City School 15:44.5

119 Lucas Williams Rogersville City School 16:15.2

137 Holden Sattler Rogersville City School 16:37.5

153 Brett Clark Surgoinsville Middle School 16:48.4

156 Landen Walker Surgoinsville Middle School 16:53.9

163 Trey Smith Rogersville City School 17:12.0

167 Clayton Houck Rogersville Middle School 17:19.7

170 Jackson Harrell Rogersville City School 17:34.8

Middle School Girls

9 Jacie Begley Surgoinsville Middle School 14:41.8

25 Emma Houck Rogersville Middle School 15:25.4

32 Anna Houck Rogersville Middle School 15:46.5

69 Meredith Moses Rogersville City School 17:00.4

79 Alea Clevinger Rogersville City School 17:41.8

93 Evie Dellinger Rogersville City School 18:11.1

106 Kaitlann Lipton Surgoinsville Middle School 18:29.4

123 Kendra Fields Rogersville City School 19:26.4

159 Courtney Bellamy Surgoinsville Middle School 20:50.5

192 Angelina Holly Surgoinsville Middle School 24:58.6

Tags