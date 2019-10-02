BRISTOL – Austin Kirkpatrick overcame a tumble, then used his patented strong final kick to overtake the lead runner down the stretch to capture the Bristol Cross 5K race on a hot, sun-drenched morning Saturday at Steele Creek Park.
“I was a little iffy. But when I started, I felt real confident. I just put all my trust in my training, all those extra hard miles,” Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick had labrum surgery over the summer after injuring it doing pole vault and subsequently missed training time and was a little behind his normal schedule at the beginning of cross country season.
“The win was unexpected,” said Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick. “This is a surprise. This was his first big race since his shoulder surgery and we’ve been training up to this race.
“This and Panther Creek are the two courses that nobody else likes,” she said. “The harder the courses and the more hills that are in the course, the more Austin likes it. That’s one of his strengths is hills. He runs a lot of miles.”
Another strength are Kirkpatrick’s strong finishes, which he incorporates into his training.
“He starts out at a good, steady pace and then his last mile he always increases his pace so he has that extra at the end. His body is used to adjusting at the end,” Lisa Kirkpatrick said.
“We were expecting a top five finish, but not a top finish, especially with him falling in the third mile,” she said.
Austin described the tumble.
“I was running and where I fell they have a clock and I was wanting to see what our time was and how fast we were going,” he said. “As I was looking, I felt my spike grab a root.”
Suddenly, Kirkpatrick was hitting the ground.
“I just tucked and rolled and got back up. I rolled right and other than a few scratches I was all right,” he said.
Kirkpatrick’s fall appeared to bolster the confidence of race leader William Hartig of Radford High School, which in turn fired up Kirkpatrick.
“The leader was kind of ‘I got this’ after Austin fell and it lit a fire under Austin,” Lisa Kirkpatrick said.
The Cherokee senior used the extra motivation – and his patented final leg kick – to make up the ground and win the race by a second and a half (16:56.7 to 16:58.2).
“I feel like I’m getting close to where I’m wanting to be,” Kirkpatrick said. “My confidence level is coming back and the training is getting to where it needs to be again. Hopefully, I’ll medal at state this year.”
The Chiefs’ cross country season wraps up with the Cherokee Classic in Knoxville this weekend, followed by the Trailblazer Invitational next weekend and the Inter Mountain Athletic Conference race Thursday, Oct. 17. The state qualifier will be held at Daniel Boone on Oct. 24.
Kirkpatrick wasn’t the only Cherokee runner to excel Saturday. Teammate Henry Brooks finished 30th in the boys varsity race in 18:33.4, Tucker Houck recorded a personal record (PR) and freshmen girls Landry Russell and Neyla Price continued to run well, finishing 45th and 48th, respectively.
“All the other kids have done really, really good,” Lisa Kirkpatrick said of her team. “I’m proud of all the kids. I’m especially proud of Tucker because he’s been working really hard and he actually had a season personal record (Saturday) on that hard course. To PR on that course – that’s not a course that you PR on – that takes a lot.
“All the kids have been working really hard. Right now, if the boys keep working hard, we’re slated to come in third at the IMAC,” she said.
Volunteer had a strong day at Steele Creek, also.
“I thought we ran real well under some extremely warm conditions,” said Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie.
“Overall for the guys we were 12th out of 39 schools. It’s by far the best we have run at the Bristol Cross meet. There were some teams from West Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia and of course Tennessee, so we definitely moved up in competition this past weekend,” he said.
“We keep getting better week by week, so that is what you would like to see as a coach. We defeated Knox Bearden and Davy Crockett, two teams which beat us a couple of weeks ago, so I was very encouraged by that result,” Ailshie said.
“Our top five runners were about 50 seconds apart and there were only six other teams that had their fifth man ahead of ours. So, team-wise, we are running extremely well,” Ailshie said.
“For the girls we finished 21st out of 25 teams which scored, but then there were probably 10 more teams which were represented but didn’t have enough runners to score as a team. So 21st out of approximately 35 teams is not too bad,” Ailshie said.
“Individual-wise, Rylan Greene, Luke Winegar and Megan Christian are seniors who have led the way all year and have been contacted by some small colleges about running at the next level, so I am happy for them,” he said.
“We are building a foundation for success in cross country at Volunteer. The parents have bought in and have been a sea of blue at the meets, so other schools are starting to take notice,” Ailshie said.
“It really is exciting and I truly believe with the group we have now, great things are on the horizon for this and the next several seasons down the road,” Ailshie said.
Local Results
Varsity Girls
Cherokee
23:19.40 Landry Russell 45th
23:21.20 Neyla Price 48th
30:14.00 Atley Antrican 174th
Volunteer
23:59.40 Megan Christian 65th
26:12.20 Rachel Michalik 112th
29:16.20 Celine McNally 162nd
30:47.00 Bethany Wade 177th
31:31.70 Julia Chambers 180th
Varsity Boys
Cherokee
16:56.70 Austin Kirkpatrick 1st
18:33.40 Henry Brooks 30th
23:00.00 Jesse Foster 187th
25:02.80 Jordan Hughes 226th
25:35.80 Tucker Houck 233rd
Volunteer
19:19.10 Rylan Greene 55th
19:30.20 Luke Winegar 64th
19:53.50 Christopher Strickland 87th
19:54.70 Nathan Michalik 88th
20:08.10 Evan Glass 98th
20:57.10 Preston Dingus 124th
21:04.40 Cayden Cox 127th
Junior Varsity Boys
Volunteer
21:16.7 Charlie Wilson 32nd
21:52.2 Andrew Dickerson 46th
22:07.5 Dakota Caldwell 55th
22:37.1 Logan Ferguson 72nd
23:07.2 Ty Burnette 86th
23:07.8 Ethan Council 87th
23:58.4 Caleb Greene, 102nd
Middle School Boys
Rogersville City School
29 Ward, Jayden 13:06.5
82 Kincaid, Adonis 14:38.9
85 Sattler, Holden 14:41.6
136 Wagoner, Clay 15:49.8
166 Albright, Brayden 17:00.6
182 Smith, Trey 17:40.4
201 Williams, Lucas 18:21.9
215 Agland, Ali 19:12.6
248 Goddard, Ben 21:56.4
