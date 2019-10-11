MORRISTOWN – Jon Wes Lovelace earned his second-straight berth in the state golf tournament Monday by capturing the individual title at the Region 1 Large School Boys Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Morristown.
“It’s cool,” Lovelace said. “I want to see if I can make it all four years. That would be crazy.”
The Volunteer sophomore defeated fellow sophomore, Seth Robinette, of Sullivan Central, in a playoff, chipping onto the green on the par-five first hole, then tapping in for a birdie to win the championship.
Lovelace had a consistent round, which included two birdies and just one bogey. Robinette had to fire a four-under on the back nine to force the playoff.
“I was hitting my irons really good. Off the tee, my ball was kind of going left. But my irons were going good. I hit 15 greens,” Lovelace said.
“I bogeyed four and birdied six and nine,” Lovelace said. “The rest, I parred every hole on the back nine. Usually, I tend to make a lot of birdies and bogeys and it kind of evens out. (Monday), I was just trying to make par and the birdies came when they came and I made one bogey.”
Lovelace, Robinette and Jack Tickle of Tennessee High earned trips to the state tournament. Tickle had tied with Dobyns-Bennett’s Taylor Kilgore with a 73, but Tickle earned the final state berth with an eagle in a playoff.
During the regular season, teams play nine-hole matches. Lovelace said the adjustment to the region’s 18-hole round wasn’t tough for him.
“All summer I played 18 holes, so it’s not a big deal for me,” Lovelace said.
Defending state champion Science Hill easily clinched its fifth-straight Region 1 team title with a 19-stroke win over second-place Greeneville. The ‘Toppers shot 299 to the Greene Devils’ 318. Morristown West was third with a 321.
The TSSAA Division 1 Large Class State Golf Championships will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Willowbrook Golf Club in Manchester, same location as last season, Lovelace’s first time on the course.
“Last year, it was all new to me, so I’ll have a year that I’ve already been there,” Lovelace said. “Last year was the first time I had ever been there, so I’ll have the experience there.”
Lovelace said adjustments to the course will be based on the difference in his own game 12 months later.
“I’m hitting the ball way farther this year,” Lovelace said. “Last year, it was a pretty long course. This year, it won’t be near as bad. I’ll have shorter irons to the greens.”
The Falcon sophomore has reasonable goals for his return trip to the state.
“I’m just going to try to play the best that I can and see what happens,” Lovelace said.
