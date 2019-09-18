CHURCH HILL – Just as expected Volunteer’s Homecoming with Sullivan East came down to the wire. Senior quarterback Eli Dorton capped an eight-play 60-yard drive on a two-yard run and the Falcons (2-2) defense was able to hold the Patriots (0-2) to escape with a 24-21 victory.
The Falcons running back Peyton Derrick rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and added two receptions and a touchdown pass for 40 yards to lead the Falcons’ attack.
Volunteer’s second-year head coach Justin Pressley said there is normally a lot of distractions during Homecoming Week and thankfully the Falcons were finally able to shake off the distractions to come away with the victory.
“We scored and they answered so all credit to East,” said the Falcons coach. “They had a great game plan that kept our offense off the field. They drove the ball and scored and got us into a bind there towards the end.
“But these guys stepped up and ran right into it and attacked and scored in a minute-and-a-half and got back on top and our defense make a huge stand and I am really proud of them. It wasn’t pretty but we will take a win any way we can get it.”
On the Falcons Andrew Harless recovered an onside kick to open the contest and quarterback Garrison Barrett completed three passes before Derrick scooted 14 yards and Dawson Dykes tacked on the PAT and Volunteer was on top 7-0 but the lead was short-lived.
The Patriots’ Blake Scher intercepted a Volunteer pass at the seven-yard line and they went the distance in six plays with Hunter Brown going 61 yards for the touchdown and Martin Hamelryck added his first of three extra points to knot the score at 7-7.
Early in the second quarter Volunteer drove to the visitors 13-yard line before the Patriots defense got a stop but the Falcons would answer with a 30-yard field goal from Dawson Dykes and a 10-7 advantage but the visitors would answer again.
East went 59 yards on 11 plays and would retake the advantage lead 14-10 at the half on White’s 11-yard touchdown run.
Volunteer lost a fumble on the second-half kickoff and the visitors would march to the 16-yard line before the Falcons defense got a stop forcing a field goal attempt which was blocked by Bryson Miller.
Quarterback Eli Dorton replaced Barrett to open the second half and the senior signal-caller wasted no time in engineering an 80-yard TD drive. Dorton had 24 rushing yards in the drive and completed a 13-yard pass to Caleb Scott and two plays later Dorton connected with Derrick on a 40-yard pass and Volunteer was back on top 17-14.
Pressley wanted to emphasize that the quarterback change in the second half was not based on Barrett’s performance.
“We liked what we had in the box with Eli running the ball and that gave us an extra runner back there,” added Pressley. “I tried to get the ball to Eli in many different ways and tonight they were not giving us the path to him so we put him back there.
“He stepped up and may have had one of his better games. For eight minutes we put the team on his back and he carried us. He checked a pass down the middle and made some decisions only he can make. I am really proud of the whole team.”
Following e Volunteer score the touchdown that put the Falcons on top 17-14, but the Patriots would answer again. They went 64 yards in nine plays the six-pointer coming on White’s eight-yard pass to Brown and they were back on top 21-17.
Following the visitors’ final score Volunteer Dorton guided the Falcons’ 60 yards in seven plays. Derrick romped 15 yards to kick-start the drive and Dorton had 32 yards in the final TD drive, crossing the double stripes on a four-yard run.
East’s coach Mike Locke said he knew the game would be close just like the last two years and this contest was no different.
“We had some opportunities that we just did not execute at the time,” he said. “But I am really proud of how we fought tonight for four quarters. That was a complete effort all night.
“This is how we grow and hopefully this will help us get over that hump and find that ‘W’. We actually spread it out tonight to run it hoping that might get us a little defense and not let the defense load up on us and get them out of the box.”
Locke had said one of the keys to stopping the Falcons was to limit Derrick touches but they did not do a very good job on him and that opened up other things for them.
“Their starting quarterback was not a running threat and with number two (Dorton) you have two things to worry about,” added Locke. “They made adjustments and we tried to make adjustments but we will learn and keep getting better. We are knocking on the door.”
Volunteer’s defense stopped the Patriots ensuing drive at their 22-yard line before their drive stalled and Cam Johnson pinned the visitors at their own 13.
Volunteer’s Dykes stopped the Patriots twice for zero yards and two passes were off the mark to seal the victory.
Dorton said the coaching staff felt like they could run the ball with Peyton on the jet sweeps to open up things in the middle and it did.
“They were shutting us down in the first half and we came out in the second half and did really well,” said Dorton. “It was great to get a win on homecoming.”
Derrick said the win on homecoming was fabulous and with the win they are now 2-2.
“Dykes made a big play there at the end,” Derrick said. “He came off the edge when coach sent him on a blitz and caused the fumble and then made a heck-of-a play at the end of the game.”
1 2 3 4 FINAL
Sullivan East 7 7 0 7 21
Volunteer 7 3 7 7 24
First Quarter
Volunteer – Peyton Derrick 14 run (Dawson Dykes kick)
Sullivan East – Hunter Brown 61 run (Martin Hamelryck kick)
Second Quarter
Volunteer – Dykes 30 FG
Sullivan East Dylan White 11 run (Hamelryck kick
Third Quarter
Volunteer – Derrick 40 pass from Eli Dorton (Dykes kick)
Fourth Quarter
Sullivan East – Hunter Brown 8 pass from White (Hamelryck kick)
Volunteer – Dorton 4 run (Dykes kick)
Sullivan East Volunteer
First Downs 21 23
Rushing Att-Yards 21-245 45-283
Passes Comp-Att-Int 6-19-0 7-12-1
Total Offense 302 379
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties/Yards 5-55 10-93
Punts-Average 1-39.0 1-37.0
