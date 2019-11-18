ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville Parks & Recreation Department is holding basketball registration at the Parks & Rec office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday
Cost is $30.
Age groups are: Tiny Tots, 5-6 year old boys and girls; Pee Wee girls, ages 7-9; Pee Wee boys, ages 7-8; Midget Girls, ages 10-12; Midget Boys, ages 9-10; Junior Boys, ages 11-12; and Co-Ed: ages 13-15.
Tryouts will be held at Rogersville City School’s old gym on Monday, Dec. 2 or Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Tryout times are: Pee Wee girls, 6 p.m.; Pee Wee boys, 6:30 p.m.; Midget Girls, 7 p.m.; Midget Boys, 7:30 p.m.; Junior Boys, 8 p.m.; Co-Ed, 8:15 p.m.
Age cut-off is Aug. 1. All new players moving to a different league need to attend one tryout. Tiny Tots do not try out.
All players must be signed up by Monday (Nov. 25).
For more information, call (423) 272-2545.
