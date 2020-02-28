ROGERSVILLE — Skelton Law Racing is bringing three Road Runners Club of America state championship events to Hawkins County in 2020.
The Surgoinsville 10 Miler road race on March 14 in Surgoinsville has been selected as the 2020 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship. The Firecracker 4 Miler road race on June 27 at Phipps Bend in Surgoinsville has been selected as the 2020 RRCA Tennessee State 4 Mile Championship. The Phipps Bend River Run 10 mile trail race scheduled for October 10 in Surgoinsville has been selected as the 2020 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship.
The Road Runners Club of America presents state, regional, and national championship events. RRCA is the oldest and largest organization in the United States dedicated to distance running.
State championship awards will be presented to the top overall, top master, top grandmaster, and top senior grandmaster, male and female.
Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton founded, sponsors, and directs these races as part of the Skelton Law Racing Series. The award-winning Skelton Law Racing is celebrating its 19th year of hosting premiere running events and has enjoyed participants from over 30 states and 5 foreign countries.
The 2020 Series includes 8 races throughout the year. Race applications may be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.
