KNOXVILLE – Elijah Young performed as advertised and the South Doyle Cherokees eliminated the Cherokee Chiefs from the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs Friday, 41-3, at South Doyle.
Young, who rushed 11 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns, was tackled only five times.
“He had 11 carries and four touchdowns and two times he just fell down,” Cherokee coach Cody Baugh said.
“If you watch the film, we played the run well, but when you have a superior athlete like that – and he’s far superior to anyone that we’ve played against – he was literally making guys whiff on him trying to get him,” Baugh said. “They could hardly touch him, let alone tackle.”
Young’s performance didn’t come as a surprise.
“We knew what kind of challenge we had ahead of us, but you can’t prepare for that,” Baugh said. “There’s no way to prepare for that in our situation. We don’t have anybody near that speed that could give us a look.
“The fastest ones we’ve got have got to be the ones chasing it. It’s near impossible to give that look,” Baugh said.
Despite Young’s dominance, the Chiefs were still very much in the game as the first half wound down.
Trailing, 13-3, with less than two minutes to go in the first half, Cherokee was driving deep in South Doyle territory.
“For a quarter and a half, we played pretty solid,” Baugh said. “If you take away Elijah Young from that game, there’s no doubt that we, in my mind, would be preparing to play this week.
“Not too many times have I seen one player make that big of a difference in a football game. He might be one of the best ones I’ve ever seen in person,” Baugh said.
The Chiefs couldn’t get past the Cherokees’ 25, however, as South Doyle coach Clark Duncan stopped the clock at the 1:08 and 1:02 marks with timeouts.
Duncan obviously knew the unorthodox use of timeouts deep in his own territory was not a risk with a back like Young.
Instead of Cherokee cutting the lead to 13-10, South Doyle stopped the Chiefs’ drive and Young broke open the close game with a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play to extend the Cherokees’ lead to 20-3 before the break.
The game’s turning point followed a recent trend.
“If you look at our last three games, they’ve all been in that same situation where we’re a play here, a play there from making it really interesting and it goes against us and it just crushed us,” Baugh said.
“It happened in the Boone game. It happened in the Tennessee High game. It happened in the Crockett game. Our last four games we’ve played close for a quarter or so, then one thing happens,” Baugh said.
“In the Tennessee High game, we had a 7-0 lead and we had a guy in position to intercept a ball and he misses it and it goes straight to a Tennessee High guy and he goes down to the two-yard line,” Baugh said.
“People talk about a game of inches and it really is. Those inches, when they don’t go your way, can be devastating,” Baugh said.
South Doyle opened the game’s scoring in the first quarter on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Nick Martin to Terrell Brown.
Cherokee cut the lead to 7-3 with 9:08 in the second quarter when Peter Egbert kicked a 26-yard field goal.
Young returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, which was nullified by an illegal block near the end. South Doyle got the ball at the 22 and Young scored moments later from three yards out and the 13-3 lead.
Trailing 20-3 to start the second half, Cherokee attempted an onside kick. South Doyle recovered at the Cherokees’ 47. On the first play from scrimmage, Young scampered down the right sideline 53 yards for a touchdown.
After a touchback, Cherokee began its next possession at its 20 and then executed its best drive of the night, moving to the South Doyle 26 in eight plays as Trent completed three of four passes: 12 yards to Micah Jones, 12 yards to Matt Newton and 13 yards to Jonas Leeper.
The Cherokees defense stiffened, however, stopping Trent Price for no gain, forcing two incomplete passes, a sack and 15-yard Cherokee penalty, pushing the Chiefs back to the South Doyle 43.
After the Cherokees took over on downs, Young broke loose again, racing down the right sideline 57 yards for another touchdown – his fourth of the night – to give South Doyle a 34-3 lead with 6:36 to go.
“Their defensive line is much better than there offensive line,” Baugh said of South Doyle’s front four, which kept Trent on the run all night.
The Cherokees forced two incompletions and sacked Trent for an eight-yard loss on the Chiefs’ ensuing possession, a three-and-out that ended on a fourth-and-28 punt due to the sack and a personal foul call.
South Doyle then drove 33 yards in six plays for a touchdown, a two-yard run by Martin that finished the scoring and started the non-stop clock.
The loss was Cherokee’s (6-5) fourth in a row and fifth of its last six games after beating Volunteer, 49-6, on Sept. 20 for a 5-0 start, another trend that concerns Baugh.
“If I look at my first four seasons here, after we play Volunteer, besides the 1-9 year, we’ve struggled after playing Volunteer for whatever reason. I don’t know exactly what it is,” Baugh said.
“I’ve talked to (Volunteer) Coach (Justin) Pressley before about it. He actually brought it up to me, the idea of trying to get our game moved to Week 10, the last week of the regular season,” said Baugh.
“He said it was the same way for his guys. After that game, they’re just not the same. They’re just not as motivated. I hate that our guys weren’t motivated,” Baugh said.
“We had Collin miss two or three games. The week of the Elizabethton game, he missed practice pretty much all week. He was sick, had strep throat really bad. It’s just things here and there. Some guys got removed from the team, a lot of different things went into it that changes your outlook and the outcome,” Baugh said.
A letdown after an emotional, rivalry game isn’t uncommon. Baugh would like to see an end to that.
“Regardless of how much it’s preached here in our field house and our facility, it’s a big deal to the community. There are many people who that’s all they talk about Cherokee football, is beating Volunteer,” Baugh said.
“The kids hear it. Everybody hears it. Nobody’s at fault for it, it’s just something that’s been around for a long time. I don’t want to put any of our blame of the second half on that, but it’s just ironic that each year after that game, that things change,” Baugh said, adding that a second half including games against Elizabethton, David Crockett, Tennessee High, Daniel Boone – all playoff teams – had something to do with it.
“Our schedule definitely got tougher toward the end,” Baugh said.
