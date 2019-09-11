RMS defeated Sullivan East Middle School on Thursday 28-12. Rogersville used a well balanced attack to secure the win in the second half.
The Warriors received the opening kickoff. Drew Gibson would return the kick to midfield. On 2nd and 8, Isacc Chandler found an open Kalija Sexton for the first points of the game on 32 yard connection. The 2 point failed and the Warriors led 6-0 after burning of 4:21 of the clock.
The Rogersville defense was determined to bounce back from a 22-8 defeat to Colonial Heights. The Patriots would get accustomed to hearing Nick Matroni on the intercom. He would account for team high 10 tackles on the night, two of them in the opening drive. Sullivan East elected to punt backed up on 4th down.
Rogersville looked out of sorts on the next three possessions that resulted in a fumble, turnover on downs, and the halftime buzzer. In between the inconsistency of RMS, Sullivan East was able to find the end zone to tie the game at 6-6 in the first half. Matroni’s interception prevented the extra 2 points.
The second half was a tale of two different games. On the second play from scrimmage, Elisha Tipton intercepted the East pass and returned it into Patriot territory.
From the forty, Rogersville would go on an eight play drive to dent the scoreboard again. The drive resulted in a 2 yard plunge into the end zone by Matroni. The 2pt failed leaving a small 12-6 margin early in the 3rd quarter.
RMS would turn up the energy and physicality while carrying the momentum from the offense. The defensive front would add several tackles for loss that eventually forced the Patriots to punt on 4th down.
The offensive line would take over the game at that point and drive 62 yards for another six. On the drive, Sexton and Matroni would bulldoze defenders on runs that resulted in a red zone push. Gibson would cap off the drive from 9 yards out to extend the lead. Sexton would find the pylon for the extra 2 pts. In the blink of an eye, RMS had extended their lead to 20-6 midway through the third quarter.
Sullivan East just could not find rhythm on offense in the second half. Lucas Jarnagin, HL Charles, Chase Helton, and Dylan Stolzenbach claimed rights to the backfield and made stop after stop behind the line of scrimmage on the drive. Stolzenbach would put the nail in the coffin with a hat trick of a play! He sacked, forced a fumble and recovered the ball on 4th down to give Rogersville the ball on the Patriot forty eight yard line.
Sullivan East did not have anything left in the tank by early 4th quarter. Using his bruising style run, Sexton would bowl over defenders for 55 of his 146 yards on the ground and another TD to his resume. Gibson extended the lead with the 2pt run and Rogersville would set its sites on victory up 28-6 with only minutes remaining.
The Patriots would break loose on the next drive and score. Their two points failed leaving the score at 28-12. RMS took a knee on the last three plays to seal the victory at 28-12.
RMS travels to rival Church Hill next Tuesday September 17th at 6pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.