KNOXVILLE – Cherokee senior Austin Kirkpatrick placed 10th in the very competitive Cherokee Classic last Saturday in Knoxville.
Hosted by Metro Knoxville Cross Country, the Cherokee Boulevard meet featured runners from nearly 60 high schools.
In just his second race back after missing two months after labrum surgery, Kirkpatrick placed 10th out of 352 in the varsity boys field, finishing in
16:56.30.
The 5K event was won by Chase Faudi of Cathea Patriots High School in 16:00.18.
Cherokee’s Henry Brooks ran well, also, placing 57th in a time of 18:01.93.
The Chiefs boys team placed 26th as a team.
Neyla Price and Landry Russell helped Cherokee’s girls team to a 22nd-place finish. Price was 72nd, finishing in 22:15.00, while Russell was close behind in 82nd, completing the course in 22:35.00.
Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins paced the 250-varsity girl field with a time of 17:23.00.
Here are other results for Cherokee runners:
Varsity Boys
22:05.93 — Jesse Foster, 247th
23:03.16 — Jordan Hughes, 274th
24:52.13 — Noah Elkins, 299th
25:47.15 — Gabriel Lyons, 319th
26:35.10 — Tucker Houck, 327th
Varsity Girls
27:25.00 — Atley Antrican, 185th
28:37.00 — Chloe Cooper, 200th
32:38.00 — Emily Aviles, 230th
37:27.00 — Jessica Rawlings, 241st
