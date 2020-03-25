In the write-up of the Hawkins County Middle School Softball Tournament at Cherokee High School last week, some errors were made in the coverage of the Church Hill/Bulls Gap game. Addyson Fisher was the starting and winning pitcher of the game, not Saige Fields, as ID’ed in the photo and write-up. In addition, Abigail Fisher was ID’ed as Addyson Fisher in one of the photos.
