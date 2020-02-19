ROGERSVILLE – Tennessee High topped host Cherokee, 30-22, as the District 1-AAA girls basketball tournament got underway Monday night.
Cherokee girls basketball team’s final game was a microcosm of the entire season, as the young Lady Chiefs’ strong efforts were hamstrung by scoring droughts.
The Lady Chiefs jumped out to a 9-0 lead as Lydia Alvis scored seven, first-period points. But then they went cold, able to score only a single layup by Gema Brooks on an inbound pass over the next 10 minutes as the Lady Vikings closed the half on a 13-2 run.
“We had really good effort,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “It started out really well. We were making some shots then got cold in the second. It seemed like we couldn’t buy a bucket in the second.”
The 7-seed Lady Chiefs shaved a point off the 6-seeded Lady Vikings’ lead in the third, trailing only 19-18 heading into the fourth.
But the Lady Chiefs went into another offensive funk, getting outscored down the stretch, 11-4.
“The same thing happened to us in the fourth quarter,” Lawson said. “We just went ice cold. We couldn’t get anything to fall.”
Beefy center Kenzie Nickels was a tough matchup for the smaller Lady Chiefs. Nickels led all scorers with 17 points, including 5-of-6 from the line.
Alvis, a junior, led Cherokee (7-23) with nine points. Lawson knew this season would be short on wins and long on inexperience. Monday’s game capped a season-long education of life in the Big 7, one which saw several young Lady Chiefs gain valuable on-the-job training.
“Overall, it was a great effort,” Lawson said. “They really sold out in the second half and climbed back into it. We stayed right there with them and fought tooth and nail. I’m really proud of them.”
One of Cherokee’s improvements was its handling of the press.
“This was our 30th game of the season and we’ve seen the press all 30 of them,” Lawson said. “We’ve gradually gotten better as the season’s went on. It’s always a good sign when you start to see them slow down a little bit, take a little more patience to get it across and not rush decisions. That’s one positive over the past few games; the pressure has not really been effective on us.
“But at the end of the day, when we get it over across the half court, we’ve still got to convert. We just left too many open-ended possessions,” Lawson said.
“They got great experience. They’re the youngest team in the conference, probably the youngest team in the state as far as that goes, I’m not sure. But around here, they’re the youngest team and they got a lot of good experience and got a lot of playing time,” he said.
“Even though they’ll still be sophomores next year, they still got a lot of varsity experience. Hopefully we can work in the offseason and get a lot better and hit the ground running when the new season begins,” Lawson said.
