JONESBOROUGH – The Volunteer Lady Falcons basketball team placed fourth in the first-ever girls bracket in the 30th Annual Hardee’s Classic.
Volunteer opened the tournament Nov. 25 with a 55-15 route of West Greene as Aliyah Crawley scored 12 points. Kenady Knittel added 11 points and Audrey Evans eight. Christiana Ricker led West Greene (1-1) with six points.
The Lady Falcons dropped the second game to eventual champion Meigs County, 75-25, Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers’ Kassidy Kenny scored 25 points to match Volunteer’s team total in the victory.
Knittel led Volunteer with seven points, while Emily Barrett added five and Tinsley Whalen grabbed eight rebounds.
Volunteer closed out the tournament with a 57-42 loss to Happy Valley in the third-place game.
Shayln Whitson and Kadie Bailey scored 10 points each to lead the Lady Warriors.
Volunteer (2-4) trailed by 12 at the break, but closed the gap to 29-24 late in the third quarter.
However, Happy Valley (4-2) went on a 7-0 run to regain control of the game.
Atlee Dean led Volunteer with 11 points.
Knittel was named to the All-Tournament team along with Kenny from Meigs County, who was named the MVP, her teammates Jacelyn Stone, Anna Crowder and Jaci Powell; Halle Scott, Emily Trivette and Alyssa Suits of David Crockett; and Olivia Absher and Kadie Bailey of Happy Valley.
