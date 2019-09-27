KINGSPORT — Rogersville Middle School Warriors defeated Sullivan North Middle School Raiders by a score of 32-14 to close out their regular season on Tuesday.
RMS finished the season with a 7-1 record, conference runner-up, and the number two seed out of the Big 3 Conference headed into playoffs.
RMS’s 7-1 record and second place finish in the conference qualifies them for the Area 1-AA playoff championship slated to start on Saturday. The Warriors first round match up will be against Chucky-Doak Middle School at Chucky- Doak High School. Last year, Chucky-Doak ended Rogersville’s season in the semi-finals.
Rogersville elected to receive the opening kick after winning the coin toss. The Warriors kicked things into gear with their punishing run attack on the first drive. Going fifty-five yards in just 5 plays, RMS would take a lead that would never be erased. Nick Matroni started the drive off with runs of five and seven for the Warriors. A hold on third down negated a 21 yard run by Matroni. Facing 3rd and long, Rogersville’s coach went into the bag of tricks and pulled out the old fashioned reverse. Matroni took the toss and handed it off to Kalija Sexton going in the opposite direction 55 yards for the first touchdown of the night. Issac Chandler found Elisha Tipton open in the corner of the end zone for 2 extra points.
Great coverage on the ensuing kick pinned North back to their own 30-yard line. North could not match the intensity of RMS on their first drive. On second down, Chase Helton blew through the offensive line and tackled the running back for a 3 yard loss. Sullivan North could not find any yardage on third and fourth down turning the ball back over to the hot Warrior offense.
The Warriors failed to use the momentum to their advantage. Penalties and miscues forced RMS to take to the air while being backed up on yardage. Chandler had a streaking Dillon Hurd open, but pressure caused the pass to be off target and intercepted by a SNMS defender.
The Raiders used the momentum on a six-play drive that resulted in points for the home team. Facing fourth and five, Sullivan North quarterback scrambled away from defenders in the pocket. The quarterback bounced out of a pile of defenders and raced thirty-two yards for a touchdown. HL Charles pounced on the 2 point try fumble to keep the Warriors in the lead at 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
North tried an onside kick with no success giving the Warriors great field position. RMS took full advantage and go on an 8-play drive covering fifty-four yards and chewing up the majority of the second quarter clock. On the drive, Matroni added 22 yards to his resume setting up the stage for Chandler’s next air strike. Rolling to his right, Chandler would have to check down to his backside receiver, Sexton, for six more points. They would just repeat the same action on the two-point try extending the lead to 16-8 just before intermission.
The second half could not have started any better for RMS. After a long kick, North took control of the ball at their thirty. Drew Gibson and Dylan Stolzenbach tackled the ball carrier in the backfield for a loss of two on first down. From there, the Raiders could not manage to pick up a first down and turned the ball back over to the Warriors on their 40 yard line.
Rogersville went right back to their ground and pound game plan. In 3 plays, RMS would find the end zone on a 25-yard scamper by Matroni. Gibson added 2 points with a dive through the defensive front. The lead was extended to 24-6.
The Raiders fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Logan Colbert recovered the fumble for the visiting Warriors on the North 35. That Warrior drive stalled out and the Raiders were able to force a turnover on downs after Chandler missed Hurd on a post route.
North tried to catch the Warriors off guard by switching up the game plan. On first down, North quarterback launched the ball toward the sideline. Turning the ball over to the opposing team was trending, and Elisha Tipton leaped above the receiver for his fourth interception of the season. The turnover set the Warriors up in great field position.
Staying consistent, RMS took the turnover and turned it into points. The Warriors made quick work and needed only four plays to add an additional six points to their away score. Gibson, who primarily sacrifices himself as a lead blocker, got his own number called on 2nd down. He showed off his version of the Heisman pose as he jolted thirty-five yards, running away from defenders into the end zone. Chandler called his own number on the attempt after and scored two more points for Rogersville.
Sullivan did not lie down and quit. On their next drive, the Raiders marched sixty yards in 5 plays to tighten the score. The Raider’s running back piled into the end zone for the two-point try. At the end of the third quarter, RMS held a comfortable 32-14 lead.
Rogersville traded possessions back and forth for most of the fourth quarter. Rogersville had one drive into North territory that looked to be promised for points. A fumble on the two yard line negated all the work prior to get into scoring position. The remainder of the game was used to get starters some rest and backups some well deserved playing time. With no further scoring, the game ended with RMS on top by a score of 32-14!
Offensive Stats
Kalija Sexton- 4 carries for 97 yards 1TD, 4 receptions for 48 yards 1 TD,2 pt conversion
Nick Matroni- 7 carries for 69 yards 1 TD
Drew Gibson- 4 carries for 44 yards 1 TD, 2 pt conversion
Isacc Chandler- 5-8 passing for 60 yards 1 TD, 3- 2pt conversions
Offensive Line- 223 yards rushing and 283 total yards of offense
Defensive stats
Sexton – 5 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles
Elisha Tipton- 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception
HL Charles- 3 solo tackles, 1 fumble recovery
RMS 28, CHMS 8 (Sept. 17)
CHURCH HILL _ Rogersville Middle School continued their drive to the Area 1 playoffs on Tuesday night (Sept. 17) by traveling to rival Church Hill to take on Panthers in Big 3 conference play. RMS dominated from the opening kickoff and cruised to a 28-8 victory.
The Warriors elected to receive the ball after winning the coin flip. Church Hill attempted and unsuccessful onside kick allowing Rogersville to gain possession at their own 43- yard line. A holding penalty on first down backed up RMS. The negative play did not linger long. On the next play, Nick Matroni sprinted 70 yards in a flash to put up six early points for the Warriors. The 2 point try failed showing 6-0 on the scoreboard in favor of Rogersville.
Church Hill had a good return on the ensuing kickoff to midfield. The excellent field position was short lived. After small gains of 3 and 2 on the next two downs, HL Charles bull rushed the offensive line and sacked Church Hill’s quarterback for a ten yard loss. Church Hill lined up to punt on 4th down. Instead of punting, the home team tried to use some trickery. To no avail, Kalija Sexton tackled the punter short of the first down mark.
RMS started their second drive of the game inside Church Hill territory at the 40- yard line. From their Rogersville went on a short three-play drive before doubling their lead. From 3 yards out, Sexton drive a pile of defenders into the end zone. The 2 point try went array and RMS led 12-0 half way through first stanza.
The Panthers started their second possession on their own 38-yard line. The strong defense of the Warriors continued to make stop after stop. Dillon Hurd would make two stops in the possession as part of his team-high 9 tackles on the night. After three attempts at getting a first down, Church Hill was forced to punt again. This time, they stuck with the plan and punted the ball to Sexton waiting for the Warriors.
Sexton muffed the point but was quick to jump back on the ball recovering it at the Church Hill 33. Rogersville ran two plays on the drive before the first quarter buzzer sounded. The offense would continue to pick up chunks of yardage one play at a time. Six plays into the drive, back to back penalties would stall the momentum of RMS and force a punt.
CJ Fraysier fielded the 34 yard punt by Matroni and returned it across midfield to the Warrior’s 42- yard line. Church Hill marched into the Rogersville red-zone on 6 plays. Rogersville stiffened their necks inside the 10 and prevented the Panthers from scoring on first, second, and third down near the goal line. On 4th down, Fraysier attempted a quarterback draw. Considered the turning point of the game, Matroni came from his weakside linebacker position to stop Fraysier inches from scoring touchdown.
The Warriors focused on getting their backs out of the end zone on first down. Isacc Chandler tried to sneak up the middle from his quarterback position. On the play, Church Hill was hit with a face mask call that gave RMS a little breathing room. Rogersville could not manage to move the ball any further before facing a 4th and long. RMS elected to punt the ball away to force Church Hill out of their red zone. Matroni’s punt fluttered after being tipped in the backfield and only reached the RMS thirty-yard line.
All the failed attempts to run the football forced Church Hill to change up their game plan. Church Hill coach, Sam Barton, dialed up a pass play on first down. The pass was on target, just not the correct target. Matroni, playing “ball hawk” the past few weeks, dove underneath the tipped pass for an interception and the first turnover of the game.
The Warriors were limited to two running plays before the halftime buzzer stopped the drive after the turnover. Rogersville managed to withstand the strong surge from Church Hill and keep the lead at 12-0 at intermission.
Harley Barrett boomed the opening kick of the second half to the Church Hill 5 yard line. Hurd sprinted to the ball carrier and tackled him at the RMS 12- yard line. Charles created havoc in the backfield on the first play of the second half dropping Church Hill running back, John Ross, for a 6 yard loss. Pushed back to their six yard line, the Panthers next play would slam the door shut on any possible comeback. The quarterback attempted to pitch the ball while being hit by RMS defender Josh Lawson. The ball bounced away from Ross and eventually was pounced on by the Warrior’s Sexton.
Sexton would continue his onslaught on the county rivals inside their red zone. He would take the next two handoffs right at the teeth of the defense. Breaking tackles on his way, Kalija added six more points to his stellar career as a Warrior. Matroni would add two more points for RMS with a successful 3 yard sprint to the corner of the end zone.
Rogersville’s kicking game was an asset all night long. Subbing for an injured Barrett, Josh Lawson drilled his first kick of the year. Church Hill could only get a return to the 34 yard line after successful coverage. The Panthers would dig their claws in the dirt and fight back with vengeance. With emotions, flags, and bodies flying, Church Hill marched down the field on a 13-play 66 yard drive to add points to their side of the scoreboard. Kasey Brown bowled over defenders on the sneak for Church Hill’s only score. Church Hill added two points with the successful try after.
RMS returned the ensuing kickoff just shy of midfield. The Warrior’s offensive front, led by Ty Eaton, Ricky Woods, Elijah Curtsinger, Eli Anderson, Roudy Henley, and Allen Mueller, started to wear on the defensive front of Church Hill in the fourth quarter. Constant, consistent, and powerful runs by Matroni on first and second down took the air out of the Panther’s sails. Feeding off emotions, Sexton took a toss on the third play of scrimmage around the edge. As soon as he cleared the defensive end, he set his sights on the goal line and ran over every defender that stood in his way in route to a 43 yard touchdown. Drew Gibson used his strength to power his way in for two more points and extended the lead out to 28-8.
Church Hill did not quit and started a drive into Warrior’s territory. Playing from behind, the Panthers had to switch to an all out air raid. RMS would keep pressure on the quarterback on every play forcing completions or dropped passes on consecutive plays. The home team was forced to go for the attempt on fourth down. The pass was on track before RMS defender Elisha Tipton swatted away his fourth pass of the night.
The Warriors would milk most of the fourth quarter clock away while mixing in runs by Matroni, Sexton, Gibson, and Charles. After crossing midfield, RMS steam would sputter out near the 30-yard line. A penalty negated a successful fake punt for first down. Matroni hit a skyrocket that was fielded inside the 15 yard line by Dylan Stolzenbach.
Church Hill put in their young players to chew up the remaining time on the clock. At the final buzzer, RMS stood victorious by a score of 28-8.
