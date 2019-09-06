LEBANON, Va. – Volunteer’s boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Tenth Annual Through the Pines 5K last Saturday at Lebanon (Va.) Primary School.
Volunteer’s boys varsity team placed third (with a score of 77) out of 11 teams, behind Union (32) and Abingdon (49) high schools. (The lower the score, the higher the finish.)
Rylan Greene was Volunteer boys top finisher, placing 6th with a time of 18:31.63. His teammate, Luke Winegar, came in 12th in 19:13.30. Next for Volunteer boys was Evan Glass, 16th overall, in 19:39.36. Greene, Winegar and Glass recorded personal bests.
Also finishing for Volunteer varsity boys were: Preston Dingus, 20:24.024; Nathan Michalik, 20:37.068; Christopher Strickland, 21:37.439; Andrew Dickerson, 22:52.757.
Megan Christian was Volunteer girls’ top finisher, placing 8th in a time of 23:30.461, a more than two-minute improvement over her first race.
Elise McKinney placed 29th in a time of 26:23.45. Celine McNally was 41st in 27:40.497. Placing 59th was Julia Chambers in a time of 30:58.146.
Volunteer’s girls team did not have enough runners to place as a team.
Volunteer’s JV boys team was first out of four teams. The Falcons were led by Cayden Cox, who finished the race second overall in 21:35.187. Logan Ferguson was fourth overall in 22:06.678.
Other Volunteer JV finishers were: Caleb Greene, 23:19.485; Ty Burnette, 24:47.711; and Ethan Council, 29:19.756.
