CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s wrestling team recognized its 2019-20 seniors during a Senior Night celebration between the Falcons matches with Union County (Va.) and Greeneville Thursday at Volunteer.
Volunteer wrestling coach Scott Solomon awarded plaques to seniors Jacob Gladson, Alex Tucker, Caleb Walters, Andres Harless and Shayden Crawford.
On this page are photos of the senior night presentation, team photo and some action shots from the night’s matches.
Volunteer, which was slated to travel to Union County, Va. Tuesday night for a match with Union County and Lebanon, will compete in the Greeneville Invitational Tournament Saturday before hosting Tennessee High on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Volunteer will host the Region 1 Individuals Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15.
