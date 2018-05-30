MURFREESBORO – Hawkins County athletes saved their best for last as each either medaled or scored a personal best at the 2018 TSSAA State Track & Field Championships last Thursday at Dean A. Hayes Stadium at Middle Tennessee State University.

Nine athletes represented Hawkins County in six events at the meet. Cherokee and Volunteer athletes participated in three events apiece, each team medaling in two of the three events, with the non-medaling performers scoring personal bests in the other two events.

“Coming in to today, we’d had only four female athletes who had ever been all-state,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster. “This year we brought three female athletes with us.

“Brittany Nielsen threw the best throw of her career. She ended her career going out on her best. Then Katie Biggs, our freshman discus thrower, finished sixth, finished as an all-state thrower. As a freshman getting to the podium, that was really a huge accomplishment.

“Mataylin Goins came in seeded as the 12th-ranked runner in the 300 meter hurdles and she comes out getting onto the podium, finishing all-state with a seventh-place finish,” Laster said. “Everybody is really excited and we’re really excited for them. It’s been a really great day for all three of our girls today.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased in how this day turned out,” added Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie. “We did better than what was projected in every event.”

Volunteer freshman Ashley Salyers earned all-state honors by finishing seventh in the triple jump and the Falcons’ boys 4x400 relay team did the same by finishing eighth. Volunteer’s Whitney Christian did not medal, but achieved a personal best and school record in her final high school competition, completing the 100 meter hurdles in 16.13.

Nielsen was the first local athlete in action, participating in the shot put, ending her high school career by eclipsing her personal record (PR) by an inch.

“It was good,” Nielsen said. “I got a PR today. That’s what I came to do. I didn’t really care where I finished. I just wanted to come and throw a PR. I was pretty happy.”

Nielsen, who recently signed to continue her track and field career with King University, passed her previous personal record of 34-8 by throwing a 34-9.

“I worked hard this past week and a half to try to get it, so I’m pretty glad,” she said. “I can’t wait to go to King. I’m excited.”

Brentwood’s Katherine Coffey won the event, throwing 44-01.75.

Girls triple jump and girls discus were the next events of the morning, with Salyers and Biggs participating in the events respectively as freshmen. Each ended up medaling (finishing in the top eight) to earn all-state honors.

Salyers tied her personal record of 34-9 in her first jump, then shattered it in her second, 35-2.

“I was happy since that’s my PR,” Salyers said. “I feel pretty good about myself since I’m a freshman.”

Salyers admitted she had butterflies prior to the competition.

“I was nervous,” she said. “My coaches talked to me and they kind of calmed me down.”

Salyers obviously channeled her nervous energy into her first two jumps, her best of the day, which were good enough for seventh place in the state. Only a freshman, Salyers is now ahead of her big sister Morgan’s pace of medaling three years in the event.

“She wants me to break her records,” the proud younger sister said. “She pushes me.”

“Ashley Salyers is a freshman,” Ailshie said. “We just wanted Ashley to come out here and get this experience at the state meet.

“Not only did she do that, but she stepped up once again and bettered her personal record. She was all-state with a seventh-place finish. Our sectional with the triple jump is tough. There are four girls from our section that finished in the top eight, so she did remarkably well,” he said.

“She was in the first flight, so she was seeded about 10th going into it and she finished seventh. That explains what type of improvement she made in this pressurized environment,” said Ailshie, who didn’t notice Salyers exhibiting any nervousness.

“I thought she held her composure and was focused on what she had to do. She was calm and collected,” he said.

Maryville’s Georgie McDevitt won the event with a jump of 37-03.

Meanwhile at the discus competition, another freshman, Cherokee’s Biggs, was having a nervous first flight.

Biggs threw her first throw 103-05, which would not have qualified her for the championship flight. She fouled on her second throw, putting pressure on her third toss, which she hurled 107-05, which would stand up as the day’s sixth-place throw.

“It’s crazy,” Biggs said. “I didn’t think I could do it. First flight, I was really nervous because I’ve never been in the first flight.

“Once I got that 107 off, I was good because I knew. I was just having fun in finals. It’s a nice feeling that I did something right,” Biggs said.

Brentwood’s Coffey, who won the shot put earlier, captured the discus throw, also. The senior threw it 137-08.

The 100-meter hurdles was one of the early events in the afternoon track session. Unlike at the sectionals, there was no extended delay to the start of the event. Instead, it seemed rushed by comparison to Volunteer’s Whitney Christian.

In regards to the delay at the sectional, Christian said, “That stuff doesn’t bother me because I can just be calm.

“Here it’s kind of rushed, but that’s how it goes. I didn’t have enough time to warm up and stuff,” she said. “I did before, but I like having at least two run-outs. You just kind get nervous and everything just messes up.”

Ailshie only noticed her first run-out.

“Right before the start, she had a run-out where she just really hit that hurdle hard,” he said. “That hurdle flipped. I was kind of concerned how she would respond from hitting that hurdle so hard prior to the start of the race.

“She said she bruised up her leg a little bit, but Whitney is a tough competitor and just fought right through it,” said Ailshie. “I was real proud of how she completed her high school career.

“Whitney Christian broke the school record Thursday. The record was 16.16 and is now 16.13. Whitney has had a phenomenal high school career. She’s qualified for the state meet in two different events over the last couple of years in the long jump and the 100 meter hurdles.

“Her track career is really just beginning as she moves on into college. And really, I was real proud of how she completed her high school career,” said Ailshie.

“I’m glad I made it,” said Christian, who recently signed with King University. “Now I’m going to King to run. You can’t ask for anything else better. I’m excited for that.”

Jordyn Braswell of Memphis Central won the event in 14.02.

Mataylin Goins made her fifth time running the 300 meter hurdles one to remember, a seventh-place finish in the state.

“It felt good,” she said. “It really did. I felt like I came out faster than I maybe should have and it made me stutter my last two (hurdles). But I tried to make up for it.

“For me to stutter at the last two and then to finish, I felt pretty good. It feels good. I never expected it honestly because I knew I was in the first heat, so if I was going to be on the podium I’d have to book it,” Goins said.

“She really went after it today and came out with a seventh-place finish,” Laster said. “I couldn’t be more happy with that. I know Mataylin’s happy and her family is happy.

“She did a couple of things different today on hurdles seven and eight, the last two hurdles. The last couple times she’s run, she’s had to stutter-step on those. Today she just jumped with her opposite foot and kept on going. That helped a lot. Jumping with that opposite foot is often a little bit quicker than stutter-stepping. She just went with it and finished strong.

“It was a very close race between seventh, eight, ninth and tenth places. She gave it just enough to where she could get up there on that podium and finish as all-state, 300-meter hurdler,” Laster said.

Goins, who ran a personal best 47.2 in the sectional, ran a 47.44 in the state meet.

“Several runners were not at peak performance today,” Laster said. “It could be due to the heat, humidity or both.

“But on any given day, anything can happen, especially at the state championships. Some people perform at their peak and some people don’t. That creates a very wild mix, whether that’s throwing, jumping or racing,” Laster said.

“In this kind of race, you’re dealing with a fraction of a second every time. You always have to start strong and you always have to finish strong. It’s hard sometimes to finish strong because your legs feel like Jell-O at the end of the race,” he said.

“Sometimes you don’t feel like you can stand up as you’re crossing the finish line. Part of that is the mental aspect. You’ve just got to train your mind to keep moving your arms, keep moving your legs the last 10 meters to that finish and don’t slow down. Just keep going because every fraction of a second counts,” Laster said.

“That’s one of the things we worked on, finishing the race strong. Since every fraction of a second counts, you have to finish that race because that can mean the difference between finishing seventh and finishing 11th. She finished strong today. She had a great race,” Laster said.

Tyra Nabors, a freshman at Southwind High School, won the event in 44.75.

The boys 4x400 capped the days events. Volunteer’s boys finished a close third in the first flight and had to wait for the results of the second, faster flight to see where they ended up. When it was determined their time was eighth-best of the day – ahead of Dobyns-Bennett – the Falcons team celebrated joyously.

“I couldn’t be prouder of those guys,” Ailshie said. “They had a lot of nerves going into that race. They never been in this situation before and they stepped up, broke another school record and they’re all-state.

“That event means a whole lot to me. I had a boy who won the 4x400. He was a state champion twice in that event. It’s one of the more exciting events in track and field. For us to be on the podium, to beat Dobyns-Bennett, who’s beaten us all year, it’s just awesome,” he said.

“Those kids just ran with heart. They’re running against the very best in the state, from Northeast Tennessee all the way to Memphis. This is a big-time meet,” Ailshie said.

Andrew Murph gave them a strong start, keeping pace with first-place running Martin Luther King High School.

“I was really nervous, but once I started, I knew that I was going to start running good,” said Murph, whose baton handoff to Zane Weston went smoothly.

“I was really nervous at the start, but when I saw Murph coming towards me I got an adrenaline rush and God took over from there,” Weston said. “I just ran my heart out.”

Weston and Braydon Ragsdale had a much better exchange than the one they had in the sectional, in which Ragsdale did a 180 to receive the baton.

“We worked the last 10 days,” Ailshie said. “What I was upset about was going into the sectional, we had a couple of them that didn’t show up for practice to work on the handoffs.

“We get over there (to the sectional) and it about cost us going to the state meet. We can’t have that. Everybody else is working hard and we’ve got to work as hard, or harder. So they realized the seriousness of it when we qualified by about half a second. So we worked on that,” Ailshie said. Practice paid off as there was no problem as Weston handed to Ragsdale in Murfreesboro.

“It helped to know that me and Zane got our handoff perfect this time,” Ragsdale said. “I wasn’t nervous after that. It was just a good race.”

Only the fourth leg was shaky. Freshman Rayshawn Simmons, who had been nauseous prior to the race, didn’t start soon enough and Ragsdale almost collided with Simmons during the handoff.

“I was so nervous, I threw up a couple times,” Simmons said. “I kind of messed up on the handoff because I didn’t start off fast enough.”

Simmons made up for the slow start, however, and trailed only MLK for most of the race. (MLK would win the heat and finish fifth overall with a time of 3:24.13.) Toward the finish line, Simmons began to slow down and was passed by Wilson Central (3.26.52)

“I felt like I could have pushed a little more because he just beat me by a foot, so could have done a little bit better,” Simmons said.

Nevertheless, Volunteer’s time of 3:26.94 was a school record and good enough for eighth, holding off Dobyns-Bennett (3:27.65) by more than half a second, setting off a happy celebration on the track infield by the Falcon runners and coach.

“I thought we got out good,” Ailshie said. “When we handed that baton off to the second leg, a guy cut him right off. Zane was in lane five and the guy was in lane six, and cut him off. He got tripped up a little bit and gathered himself.

“Ragsdale ran tough. Rayshawn had, because of nerves, had vomited probably 15 minutes before he stepped out on the track. So there were a lot of question marks going into the anchor leg. How was he going to hold up? I think he was sick because of nerves. They just ran great,” said Ailshie.

Hardin Valley won the event in a sizzling 3:19.04, two seconds ahead of runnerup Houston.

As the sun set on the state meet and the 2018 season, the coaches were already looking ahead to 2019.

“For two of those guys who are just freshman (Simmons) and sophomore (Murph), this is just the beginning,” Ailshie said. “We should have the opportunity to come back here the next couple of years and compete for that particular 4x400 title. It’s up to them. If they want to continue to work, they’ve got an opportunity to win a state title. It’s out there.

“Moving into the future, for the girls, we have a lot of sprinters back, we have a lot of jumpers, of course. I think in time we’re going to develop a middle distance and distance program. That takes a little time to work out,” he said.

“For the guys, if you look at the state’s top 50 rankings for freshmen, we’re ranked in the top 50 in the 200, the 400, the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the pole vault, the high jump. We’ve got two guys in the 800 and I’ve got a guy in the discus,” Ailshie said.

“So, we’ve got a foundation to really, really do something special over the next couple of years. The feeder programs have done a wonderful job for us. If we can just keep them healthy – I think we did a good job of that this year – then great things can happen and they did. It was a super day,” Ailshie said.

“We’re super proud of them,” Laster said of his girls performances Thursday. “It’s going to make the ride back to Rogersville a little more enjoyable.

“All three girls today did really, really well. Two made all-state and then our senior who’s going to King University Track & Field next year, she went out doing her best,” Laster said.

“That’s one of the things I tell my athletes when they get here: do your best. Let everything else fall into place wherever it falls. Just go do your best. That’s what they all strived for today and they went out and did the best they could do and I’m proud of each and every one of them,” he said.

“I look forward to 2019 and working hard to get some more back down here,” Laster said.