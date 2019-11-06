CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s Erin Smallwood and Emma Lukens have been named to on the 2019 District 1-AA All-Conference Team.

Smallwood, a junior goalie, and Lukens, junior left midfielder, were named first-team, all-conference.

Smallwood had five, regular-season shutouts, while Lukens was Volunteer’s leading scorer with five, game-winning goals.

State-bound powerhouse Greeneville dominated the All-Conference Team, including the offensive – Delana Debusk – and defensive – Kenley Wilhoit – players of the year.

Named to the Second Team were Volunteer’s Megan Christian and Makenzey Smith.

“Megan Christian was a great leader on defense,” Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens said of the senior. “She played multiple positions on the back line.”

Smith, a junior left defensive midfielder, “did a great job controlling the middle of the field and transitioning our attack from defense to offense,” Lukens said.

Here is the complete 2019 District 1-AA All-Conference Team:

2019 District 1-AA All-Conference Team

Offensive Player of the Year – Delana Debusk, Greeneville

Defensive Player of the Year – Kenly Wilhoit, Greeneville

First-Team All-Conference

Erin Smallwood, Volunteer

Emma Lukens, Volunteer

Lindsey Cook, Greeneville

Macy Vermillion, Greeneville

Emily Graham, Greeneville

Olivia Norris, Greeneville

Rylie Patrick, Sullivan Central

Adeline Ensley, Sullivan Central

Baily Meade, Sullivan Central

Lexi Brown, Elizabethton

Kaylen Shell, Elizabethton

Mattie Topping, Sullivan South

Audrey Tipton, Unicoi

Second-Team All-Conference

Megan Christian, Volunteer

Makenzey Smith, Volunteer

Ivey Runion, Greeneville

Emily Shaw, Greeneville

Taylor Jones, Greeneville

Sydney Finchum, Greeneville

Emma Niebruegge, Sullivan Central

Chipi Hamelryck, Sullivan Central

Jessie Lange, Sullivan Central

Maggie Johnson, Elizabethton

Morgan Heaton, Elizabethton

Tristen Mintz, Sullivan South

Rachel Altemose. Unicoi

