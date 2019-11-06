CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s Erin Smallwood and Emma Lukens have been named to on the 2019 District 1-AA All-Conference Team.
Smallwood, a junior goalie, and Lukens, junior left midfielder, were named first-team, all-conference.
Smallwood had five, regular-season shutouts, while Lukens was Volunteer’s leading scorer with five, game-winning goals.
State-bound powerhouse Greeneville dominated the All-Conference Team, including the offensive – Delana Debusk – and defensive – Kenley Wilhoit – players of the year.
Named to the Second Team were Volunteer’s Megan Christian and Makenzey Smith.
“Megan Christian was a great leader on defense,” Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens said of the senior. “She played multiple positions on the back line.”
Smith, a junior left defensive midfielder, “did a great job controlling the middle of the field and transitioning our attack from defense to offense,” Lukens said.
Here is the complete 2019 District 1-AA All-Conference Team:
Offensive Player of the Year – Delana Debusk, Greeneville
Defensive Player of the Year – Kenly Wilhoit, Greeneville
First-Team All-Conference
Erin Smallwood, Volunteer
Emma Lukens, Volunteer
Lindsey Cook, Greeneville
Macy Vermillion, Greeneville
Emily Graham, Greeneville
Olivia Norris, Greeneville
Rylie Patrick, Sullivan Central
Adeline Ensley, Sullivan Central
Baily Meade, Sullivan Central
Lexi Brown, Elizabethton
Kaylen Shell, Elizabethton
Mattie Topping, Sullivan South
Audrey Tipton, Unicoi
Second-Team All-Conference
Megan Christian, Volunteer
Makenzey Smith, Volunteer
Ivey Runion, Greeneville
Emily Shaw, Greeneville
Taylor Jones, Greeneville
Sydney Finchum, Greeneville
Emma Niebruegge, Sullivan Central
Chipi Hamelryck, Sullivan Central
Jessie Lange, Sullivan Central
Maggie Johnson, Elizabethton
Morgan Heaton, Elizabethton
Tristen Mintz, Sullivan South
Rachel Altemose. Unicoi
