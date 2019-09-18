CLINCHPORT, Va. – The Hancock County Indians traveled across the state line to visit the Rye Cove Eagles and came up just short of victory, falling by the score of 36-34.
The game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Rye Cove scored first, but the Indians soon scored with a Devon Blevins 5 yard touchdown run. The Eagles would score again before halftime, to lead 14-6 at the half.
Hancock County exploded for 22 points in the third quarter. Their first touchdown came as Blevins returned a blocked punt for a score. Jadon Royston then scored for 26 yards out. Rye Cove then scored a touchdown, but the Indians came right back with a 58 yard Royston run. Hancock County led 28-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Rye Cove cut into the lead with another touchdown run. The Indians answered back with another Royston touchdown, this time from 8 yards out. Rye Cove would then score on a long pass play to seal the win.
Jadon Royston lead the Indian running attack with 17 carries for 179 yards and three touchdowns. Blevins scored on a blocked punt return as well as on a run and added an interception on defense.. Ethan Short had 23 receiving yards and added a two-point conversion. Tyler Gibson had 7 tackles for the Indians.
Coach Brandon Gibbs on the game; “I’m mpleased that my team fought back after being down 8 at halftime. We did what it took to give ourselves a chance to win the game. Unfortunately we didn’t finish like we needed to and hopefully we’ll learn from our mistakes.”
The Indians return home on September 20 to host Cloudland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.